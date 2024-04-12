"They are ready to win right now, they just need me": 2010 Heisman winner Cam Newton speaks on reason behind choosing Auburn over Mississippi State

The pay-for-play scandal at Auburn was one of the highlights of Cam Newton's college career. After a brilliant season with Blinn in the JUCO league, the quarterback wanted to move back to NCAA Division I and had a couple of options including Auburn and Mississippi State.

He was Mississippi State-bound before deciding to commit to Auburn. In his recent appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Newton explained why he decided to team up with the Tigers instead of the Bulldogs. The quarterback cited squad depth as a big influence.

“They’ve got 22 seniors, they’re battle-tested. I’m not going to a locker room with freshmen. They are ready to win right now, they just need me to propel them to elite status. Mississippi State needed me but I don’t think they have the measure of recruits,” Cam Newton said.

Cam Newton explains his feelings throughout the investigation

Life at Auburn started pretty well for Cam Newton. He led the Tigers to an undefeated run at the start of the season. Halfway through the season, the NCAA launched an investigation into the pay-for-play allegation and this created some hard time for Newton despite his performance.

“From that week, throughout even the national championship, that burden was always on. I no longer was an amateur athlete, I had to operate as if I was a CEO. I had to operate and be strong.”

“I was suffering in silence. Nobody could go through what I went through. Not my family, not my teammates, not my coaches. Not only am I being investigated throughout the day, I’m trying to play the best form of football that I possibly can during game time.”

There was a psychological challenge for Newton throughout the college football season as the NCAA intensified its investigation into the issue. Nonetheless, the quarterback delivered his best season in college football as he ended up with the Heisman Trophy.

Cam Newton has never returned to the Heisman Trophy ceremony

It's a tradition to have former Heisman Trophy winners at the annual ceremony but Cam Newton has never been there since he took his award in 2010. This is because his father was denied attendance when he won it.

“I have never gone back to the Heisman. For what? They didn’t care about my family at that point in time.”

Newton's single season at Auburn is undoubtedly a legendary one as he led the Tigers to the national title. However, the scandal continues to remain a stain on what was a brilliant career with the program.