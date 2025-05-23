"They say I Sold Out”: $60M worth Coach Prime flaunts latest business achievement with cheeky message for doubters

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, sent out a cheeky message after his sneakers sold out in minutes.

Sanders, who has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is a former NFL and MLB player. He has since gotten into coaching, but is also an entrepreneur as he has his own sneaker.

On Friday, Sanders sold his SNKRS, and it sold out in less than 10 minutes. After he sold them out quickly, Coach Prime sent a cheeky message to the doubters.

"They say I Sold out ! They had to be taking about my shoes. Sold out on SNKRS in less than 10 minutes #CoachPrime @nike," Sanders wrote on Instagram.

It was a cocky message from Coach Prime which many fans expected, given his personality.

Sanders is known to say what he feels, so his Instagram post isn't a shock, either. His shoes have also been a popular collection item from college football fans, but also sports fans who want to support Coach Prime.

ESPN analyst believes 2025 will show Coach Prime & Colorado's true colors

Deion Sanders has helped turn around the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

Sanders led them to a bowl game in his second year after the program had just won one game the year prior. However, in 2025, Coach Prime is without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

With that, ESPN college football analyst Kyle Bonagura believes 2025 will show how committed Coach Prime is to coaching in Boulder.

"It was a remarkable improvement over the previous season, when Colorado finished in last place in the Pac-12," Bonagura wrote. "But for Deion Sanders, here's where the real test probably begins. Even with a generational talent in Travis Hunter and a dynamic quarterback with his son, Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes were still just 13-12 over the past two seasons.

"They masked a lot of issues. Without them, the team's on-field identity will inevitably evolve. And with that, we'll also likely get a better understanding of how committed Coach Prime is to the job long term."

Coach Prime did sign a five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season this offseason. The deal makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, so it would be a surprise if he left after 2025.

Colorado opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

