“They’ve done a great job”: USC's Caleb Williams lauds Deion Sanders' transformation of Colorado, says he's ready for a “good game" in Week 5

USC Trojans starting quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has nothing but praise for Deion Sanders.

Williams and USC are all set to go on the road to play the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 5. Colorado shocked many when they beat TCU on the road as massive underdogs and started the year 3-0.

However, last week, the Buffaloes suffered an astonishing defeat at the hands of Oregon; however, Williams still looks forward to the matchup:

“I’m excited to go compete against [Colorado]. I mean, I won’t be competing against Shedeur, but excited to go compete against the defense. They’ve got a great defense. Got a bunch of good, explosive players. Like I said, really excited.”

Williams also claims he is familiar with Shedeur Sanders' style of play, as the two played in the All-American game in Grade 8, and the former kept tabs on the latter through high school.

Entering its Week 5 matchup, although USC is a massive 21.5-point favorite, Williams knows it will be a tough game. Williams praises Deion Sanders for making Colorado a better program, which is good for the entire sport:

“They’ve done a good job, to say the least. They have like 60 or 70 new players, kind of like we did last year. They’ve done a great job going 3-0. It’s not the same team that we played last year. Obviously, not the same coaching staff and players, and we have to understand. It’s going to be a good game and I’m excited to play them.”

Sanders is worth the praise, as he brought in plenty of new players and has already exceeded expectations through four weeks. Colorado went 1-11 last season but has already won three games so far.

Caleb Williams expects a rowdy crowd

In addition to Williams praising Deion Sanders, he believes that Sanders has made the stadium harder to play in.

The USC quarterback predicts the game will be sold out and expects it to be a tough environment to play in on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s been good for them. Something that Colorado has needed and hasn’t had in a while. Deion and his son, Travis, and all those other players have done a good job making that side of the world and that stadium and all of that very exciting. It’ll be a good game, and really excited to get out there and go vs. the defense, our defense go vs. their offense and to have the crowd roaring at us.”

Williams enters this game as the betting favorite to win the Heisman.