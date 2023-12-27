"They've all said they're going to play": Kirby Smart responds to opt-outs and injuries that plague Georgia ahead of the Orange Bowl battle with FSU

Georgia coach Kirby Smart isn't concerned about players opting out of the Orange Bowl against Florida on Saturday. After the Bulldogs' chance at a three-peat ended following their SEC championship loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia turned its attention to the Orange Bowl.

With the Dawgs not playing for a national title, many expected several NFL-bound players to opt out of the bow game. However, Smart claims that anyone healthy will play as he hasn't been informed of anyone opting out.

"Right now we've got our guys that are healthy playing," Smart said Tuesday. "Guys that are completely healthy and cleared to play, they've all said they're going to play. They've been practicing, doing everything. We do have guys dinged up and injured that have been trying to fight their way back. We'll see if they can go or not in the game."

Although Smart expects everyone healthy to suit up against the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl, star tight end Brock Bowers likely won't be playing.

Bowers has been dealing with an ankle injury, and with the TE projected to be a top-10 pick, Smart said Bowers is focused on getting 100 percent healthy.

"It's more important that he's 100 percent healthy," Smart said. "You know, the guy probably played earlier than he should have. He came out there and competed his butt off and did everything he can for Georgia, but he's not 100 percent. So that makes that a little hard to do."

Bowers not playing will be a big blow to the Bulldogs, but Georgia may get back wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Smart said McConkey will give it a go, as the receiver has been dealing with an injury for multiple weeks and reaggravated it in the SEC championship game.

Georgia Bulldogs are big favorites to win the Orange Bowl

With No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs expected to play in the Orange Bowl, according to coach Kirby Smart, the SEC program is a massive favorite to win on Saturday.

The No. 5 FSU Seminoles have been decimated by opt-outs and injuries, with as many as 15 players not suiting up for the bowl game. Georgia will be without 18 players, but it is still a 17.5-point favorite and -1000 on the money line, which implies a 90.9% chance of winning.

The Orange Bowl is set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 30, and can be seen on ESPN with the game taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium.

