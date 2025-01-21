“They will lose to Michigan”: CFB world trolls Ryan Day & Co. as they emerge as favorites for the 2025 clash against the Wolverines

Coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday to win the National Championship. It was the program's first National Championship since the 2014 season, and it redeemed a season that, at one stage, looked disastrous.

After the National Championship Game, sportsbooks started to put out preliminary odds for various events next season. That included odds for the rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan next year.

FD Sportsbook has Ohio State a 9.5-point favorite to win the game. The Wolverines famously upset the Buckeyes 13-10 this season.

While it should not be a surprise to see the Buckeyes as favorites for the game next year, considering the results of each team this season, fans still had fun trolling Ryan Day on X.

Many said that while the Buckeyes won the National Championship, they will still lose to the Wolverines for the fifth straight time next season.

"They will lose to Michigan for the 5th year in a row…," one fan wrote.

"And they were 21 point favorites in November, how’d that work out?" one fan commented.

"No need to play the game. Ohio State favored by that much means they’ll win, right?" one fan added.

Fans continued to sound off in the comments, making fun of Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

"Per usual then the game actually happens and book Michigan wins," one fan wrote.

"Ive got to run that field 4 years straight as dogs. At this point it’s not even fun any more. Can yall make us favorites for once FD Sportsbook," one fan commented.

"How many times do we have to teach you the same lesson? Repeating the same thing expecting different results," one fan added.

Ryan Day and Ohio State will have increased pressure to beat Michigan next season

Ryan Day and Ohio State are National Champions, but to many Buckeyes fans, that isn't everything. Many Buckeyes fans value wins over Michigan over anything else.

So, next season, there will be even more pressure on Ryan Day and the Buckeyes to end their four-game losing skid against the Wolverines. They proved that they can beat strong teams in the college football playoff this year, but they have not proved they can beat their rivals. A loss to Michigan again next season would be unacceptable to the fan base.

