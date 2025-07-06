"Thinking about you and your family": Alabama native, 2027 commit shares special Fourth of July message from Oregon HC Dan Lanning

  • home icon
By Maliha
Published Jul 06, 2025 11:37 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett turned down an in-state opportunity with Alabama and committed to Dan Lanning’s Oregon on June 2. He became the second commitment in the Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class, joining four-star edge rusher Prince Tavizon.

Pritchett still has two high school seasons remaining, and Coach Lanning is trying his best to keep the defensive lineman locked in with Eugene. Lanning even sent him a personal video message on the 4th of July, which Pritchett shared on X:

"I'm down here at the lake. It's the 4th of July, thinking about you and your family. I hope you have an unbelievable day today man. I'm going to be in charge of cooking a little bit on the grill, let me know what you're up to. Appreciate you brother, have a great day."
This thoughtful outreach displays Coach Lanning’s hands-on approach to recruiting. Alongside Pritchett, Coach Lanning also reached out to five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster with a similar holiday greeting:

"Jalen, what's up brother? Down here at the lake enjoying some time with family. Just thinking about you and your crew and how much fun we had when you were up here on campus with us. So, I hope you have a great 4th of July. Let me know what you're cooking, man. Have a good one."
Brewster doesn’t have a commitment timeline, but Oregon is considered one of his frontrunners, alongside Oklahoma, SMU, Ohio State and Texas.

Oregon has also sent offers to multiple defensive linemen in the 2027 class, including four-star prospects like George Toia, KJ Green, K'Adrian Redmond, Kasi Currie, Jon Ioane and Brayden Parks.

Cam Pritchett brings immense potential to Oregon's 2027 class

As a sophomore during the 2024 season, Cam Pritchett recorded 78 tackles for Thompson High School (Alabama), with 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries. In the Class 7A championship matchup against Central-Phenix City in December, he recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

AutzenZoo's Dale Bliss raved about Pritchett's caliber:

"He sets the edge and stuffs a play at the 1:14 mark, a great blend of strength, speed and desire, a high-motor player with tremendous instincts, impossible to read or influence because he slides down the line so effectively. He's a devastating hitter who finishes plays."

Cam Pritchett is the No. 16 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

