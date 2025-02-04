“This is not 2017 anymore”: CFB insider assesses Ryan Day & Co.’s expectations for 2025 after natty win

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes had an incredibly dominant playoff run. It culminated with a 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game. However, since then, the team has lost offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the NFL, and several players, including Hero Kanu, to the transfer portal.

On Monday, CFB insider Ari Wasserman appeared on the "Bobby Carpenter Show" to discuss the Buckeyes and what they should expect next season. He talked about what reasonable expectations should be for Day's squad next season.

"In this new era of college football, what are reasonable expectations for a program like Ohio State?" Wasserman said. "So you go to the mountain top and go to where you're going, but now with the way that the sport is set up what is reasonable about what to expect or want next? This isn't 2017 anymore. The rosters aren't as stacked in terms of depth as much as they once were.on.

"Is it ok if they take a step back for a year and regroup? I don't know. What is it like in Columbus? Is it ok if they go 10-2 and lose in the quarters? Like, I think that part of college football now is you can't have first-round picks sitting in the two deep anymore because people leave."

Are Ryan Day and Ohio State favored to repeat as national champions next season?

While some fans might be willing to forgive Ryan Day and the team for not repeating as national champions next year, that does not mean that there are no expectations. Fans will be watching to see if they can break their losing streak to Michigan and if they can repeat as National Champions.

Early odds have been released for the 2025-26 college football season. According to FanDuel, Ohio State is a slight favorite over Texas and Oregon. There are a clear top five favorites according to FanDuel, and they are as follows:

Ohio State +600

Texas +650

Oregon +650

Georgia +700

Penn State +800

All other teams have odds of +1200 or worse at this stage of the offseason.

