"This ain’t a good look"- Cam Newton warns Bill Belichick over driving away top recruits by dating Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick keeps taking shots for his relationship with Jordon Hudson, with Cam Newton being the latest personality to slam the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach.

The 2015 NFL MVP spoke his mind on the relationship on Wednesday's "4th&1 with Cam Newton", questioning how Belichick's relationship with Hudson will impact the way he approaches college players or high school recruits.

"In the NFL locker room, they would have laughed at it," Cam Newton said. "Now you are having that same situation with a 16-year-old that you're trying to recruit and then you gotta talk to his momma, this ain't a good look."

The former quarterback also mentioned that while Bill Belichick always asked players to avoid distractions during his time as an NFL coach, his relationship with Hudson has garnered all the attention at UNC during the offseason.

"We're talking more about Jordon Hudson than talking about who's our starting quarterback..." Cam Newton said. "You can't name me three players on North Carolina's roster right now, besides Jordon Hudson."

Hudson's presence at the football team's facilities has come under fire lately, after Pablo Torre reported that the school had banned her from the facilities. UNC later released a statement saying she was welcome "to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand".

North Carolina will open the season on Sep. 1 at home against the TCU Horned Frogs. This will be Belichick's first season at Chapel Hill, where he is taking over from longtime head coach Mack Brown.

Bill Belichick conditions local TV interview to be "about football"

After the CBS interview controversy, Bill Belichick was clear before getting interviewed by WRAL's Brian Murphy. The topic of Jordon Hudson was off the table, and questions would be only about football.

The six-minute interview focused only on Belichick and North Carolina's preparations for the upcoming season. However, Murphy felt it was necessary to make the disclaimer.

Late last month, CBS interviewed the former New England Patriots head coach about the release of his book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football". However, the interview turned tense when reporter Toni Dokoupil asked the coach how he met Hudson.

Jordon Hudson interrupted, and her reactions created a stir, with Belichick claiming the interview was only supposed to be about the book, and the network countering by saying there were no topics considered off-limits.

After Wednesday, it seems like the head coach is being clear before making any future engagements with the press.

