"It's a personal relationship": $70M worth Bill Belichick puts a stop on GF Jordon Hudson rumors on 'SportsCenter'

Bill Belichick's relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been the talk of the town since the eight-time Super Bowl champion decided to return to coaching in December.

Ad

While fans were excited for Belichick, who has a net worth of $70 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), to take over the North Carolina Tar Heels and help rebuild the program with his tremendous NFL experience, things did not go as planned since his arrival.

The conversation around Belichick grew further when the viral CBS video on May 4 surfaced on the internet, where Hudson interrupted during his interview.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Belichick was asked where he met his girlfriend. Hudson didn't think it was an appropriate question and decided to jump in and intervene.

Ad

Trending

Hudson said, "We won't be talking about that," which made waves on social media, with many expressing that they were worried about Belichick and the dynamics of the relationship.

The controversy got so out of hand that Belichick had to release a statement via UNC, clarifying that Hudson only intervened because she wanted the focus of the interview to be on his book.

Days after the whole fiasco, Belichick broke his silence on Hudson's involvement with UNC and how things are going with the program.

Ad

"Really, off to the side, it’s a personal relationship," Belichick said on Tuesday, via 'SportsCenter.' "She doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football. I’m excited to be back in coaches meetings and prepare for June and then August, when we get the training camp, get ready for June, and August we'll get the training camp started, so June will be a big recruiting month for us and August we'll start preparing for the season."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is Jordon Hudson banned at UNC?

Journalist Pablo Torre recently reported that a few sources told him that North Carolina will ban Jordon Hudson from its facility following the CBS interview debacle.

Torre shared on Friday that Hudson will no longer be allowed in the football building or the football field.

However, soon after the news, UNC clarified that no such decisions have been made, and while Hudson is not its employee, she will continue to manage all activities related to Bill Belichick’s brand outside of his responsibilities with the Tar Heels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saima Khan Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.



College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.



The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.



In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking. Know More