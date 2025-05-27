"This is almost a win-win for LSU": Jake Crain breaks down predictions for Brian Kelly's on road game with Clemson in 2025

Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers will open the 2025 college football season in Death Valley, with both teams featuring returning starters and NFL-caliber quarterbacks. Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite.

Garrett Nussmeier enters with slightly better Heisman odds than Cade Klubnik, per reports. Nussmeier threw for over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns last season but also had 12 interceptions. Evaluators project him as a first-round NFL Draft pick. Klubnik passed for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2024 and is viewed as a Day 2 prospect due to issues with ball placement and decision-making under pressure.

On Monday’s episode of Crain & Company, analyst Jake Crain called Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers’ season opener at Clemson a “win-win.”

“I feel like this is almost a win-win if you're LSU… There’s no such thing as a great loss,” Crain said. “But every loss is not weighed the same. If you go and lose this game on the road, by the time we get to the end of the season, this could look really, really good on the resume… So if you go win this game on the road, it's a hell of a win.” (Timestamp: 4:32)

Red zone execution could decide the game. LSU has struggled in that area early in past seasons, despite consistently moving the ball. Clemson’s defensive line vs. LSU’s offensive line is expected to be a key battle.

With experienced quarterbacks on both sides, coaches are expected to open the full playbook in Week 1.

Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers enter 2025 as playoff-ready

After several disappointing seasons in Baton Rouge, the LSU roster is now viewed as playoff-ready. SEC coaches point to improved depth and a restructured culture under GM Austin Thomas, who has led the roster rebuild.

Brian Kelly reacts to the referee - Source: Imagn

One SEC coach called this Kelly’s best depth chart at LSU and said there’s “serious pressure” if the Tigers miss the College Football Playoffs, according to Athlon Sports. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, a top-ranked talent, leads the offense. LSU added weapons around him through a strong transfer class.

“Nussmeier is a legit talent,” one SEC coach said. “They did a really good job finally getting serious in the portal to put weapons around him.”

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg called this Kelly’s best LSU team, but pressure is high. Kelly is 0-3 in season openers at LSU and opens 2025 at Clemson.

