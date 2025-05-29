"This is the blueprint" - Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy reveals what Sooners must learn from OKC Thunder's dominant march into NBA finals

The Oklahoma Sooners have always been one of the biggest and most successful programs in college football. However, since Brent Venables became the coach, they’ve had two losing seasons, one in 2022 and another in 2024. That’s something that hasn’t happened since the 1990s.
Still, the team is working hard to get back on track, and the Sooners have a great example to follow close by. The Oklahoma City Thunder have shown what a strong team culture can do. They’re the youngest team in the NBA and just made it to the finals.
Jim Nagy, the new general manager for OU football, shared what Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said about his team after receiving the Western Conference Finals trophy on Wednesday.
"These guys are uncommon," Daigneault said. "They do everything right. They're professional. They're high character. They're competitive. And most of all, they're team first. They embody everything it means to be a team."
Taking inspiration from Daigneault's words, Nagy added:
“This is the blueprint for OU football.”
Oklahoma Sooners will face Texas Longhorns in the annual Red River Rivalry matchup on October 11
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners finished with a 6-7 record and went 2-6 in SEC play in 2024. It was a disappointing debut in their new conference, and heading into the 2025 season, they have many things to prove.
To change things up, Oklahoma brought in offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Quarterback John Mateer will lead the way, and with the offensive reload, the Sooners might find better results.
The SEC schedule won’t be easy, but Oklahoma will have an early chance to measure its progress. The Sooners' non-conference schedule includes a hard contest against Michigan, followed by an SEC opener against Auburn and former Sooner Jackson Arnold.
The most anticipated matchup will be held on Oct. 11 against Texas in the annual Red River Rivalry.
On Thursday, Oklahoma announced that the matchup will start at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC or ESPN. It will be played at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, moving away from its traditional start at 11 a.m. CT.
