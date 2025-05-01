"This broke me completely down": Fans find Deion Sanders Jr's vulnerable interview relatable

Fans have sent support to Deion Sanders Jr. after he shared clips from an interview he did on July 24. The former wide receiver spoke on the Reach The People Media YouTube channel to discuss how he dealt with frustration, relationship issues and his optimism.

On Thursday, he posted four clips from the interview on X. Sanders also wrote a motivational message about his work ethic.

"I saw no results.. I still woke up & chased it! #tbt," Sanders tweeted.

The tweet was received positively by his fans, as some admitted that they could relate to the former SMU Mustang player.

"This broke me completely down, this is the current story of my life. Thank you for sharing this so people like me can have the strength to keep going," one wrote.

"This touched my soul on so many levels. I've sat in the same seat before. God is faithful and God is real. Be encouraged brother," another said.

"My favorite interview. True inspiration brother! Keep doing your thing," another commented.

"The journey is always more impactful than the destination. It's the journey that strengthens you, it's the journey that makes you respect and cherish the destination. It makes you Worthy," one said.

"That's the spirit. No matter what, you keep grinding and moving forward," one tweeted.

"Thank you for this!" another commented.

Deion Sanders Jr. reflects on his growth & fan support in the media

In the interview on the Reach The People Media YouTube channel, Deoion Sanders Jr. discussed how he has grown in content creation with Well Off Media. The former wide receiver shared that he has noticed how fans have shown their support for him, including on his father's Instagram.

"Even when I'm posted on my dad's page," Sanders said on July 24 (33:14). "I'm not saying this out of my own mouth myself, but different people would quote like 'got it out the mud' or something. You know what I'm saying, and it's like you really did get it out the mud, but people saw like your progress. Like people saw, you were printing your own shirts in your own house. Like, because all of this s*** was documented and I was showing people throughout this whole process."

He added that he isn't afraid to repost old tweets as a reminder of how far he has come in his career.

