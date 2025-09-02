  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "This is completely unacceptable" - UNC fans want Bill Belichick fired after disastrous 14-48 loss to TCU

"This is completely unacceptable" - UNC fans want Bill Belichick fired after disastrous 14-48 loss to TCU

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 02, 2025 03:41 GMT
TCU v North Carolina - Source: Getty
TCU v North Carolina - Source: Getty

Bill Belichick had the worst possible start to his collegiate coaching journey with the North Carolina Tar Heels. On Monday, they suffered a disappointing 14-48 loss in their season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs,

Ad

Despite the high level of expectations, the six-time Super Bowl champion could not deliver what UNC fans were hoping for. Instead, they were treated to a mediocre performance at Keenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

After the game, the Tar Heels fanbase demanded that Belichick be fired from his role.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Tar Heels had taken an early lead in the first quarter thanks to an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Caleb Hood. However, TCU quickly leveled the playing field after quarterback Josh Hoover found Jordan Dwyer with a 27-yard TD pass.

In the second quarter, Sonny Dykes' team continued its offensive pressure. Kyle Lemmermann scored two field goals while Bud Clark scored a 25-yard pick-six. At the end of the first half, the Horned Frogs were up 20-7.

Ad

In the third quarter, they extended their lead thanks to a 75-yard rushing touchdown by Kevorian Barnes, followed by a 28-yard rushing TD by Trent Battle. Bill Belichick's QB1, Gio Lopez, struggled to find any momentum on the field.

He ended up injuring himself and being replaced by Max Johnson. The South Alabama transfer completed just four of the 10 passes for 69 yards and one interception.

After Johnson took over the offense, he quickly gave the Tar Heels a glimmer of hope, finding Jake Johnson for a two-yard passing touchdown. However, Sonny Dykes' team sealed the victory in the fourth quarter thanks to Josh Hoover's four-yard TD pass to DJ Rogers.

Ad

Former UNC stars Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor attended Bill Belichick's debut against TCU

Chapel Hill welcomed retired NBA legend Michael Jordan and two-time Super Bowl champion Lawrence Taylor on Monday night. Both played for the Tar Heels during their collegiate days before going on to make a name for themselves in their respective fields.

Ad

Jordan and Taylor were excited to see what UNC football could do under Bill Belichick. Unfortunately, they had to go back home with a disappointing memory of being beaten 48-14 at home by the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Tar Heels next take on the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 6 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Can Belichick redeem himself with a victory in Week 2?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications