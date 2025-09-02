"This is completely unacceptable" - UNC fans want Bill Belichick fired after disastrous 14-48 loss to TCU

Bill Belichick had the worst possible start to his collegiate coaching journey with the North Carolina Tar Heels. On Monday, they suffered a disappointing 14-48 loss in their season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs,Despite the high level of expectations, the six-time Super Bowl champion could not deliver what UNC fans were hoping for. Instead, they were treated to a mediocre performance at Keenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.After the game, the Tar Heels fanbase demanded that Belichick be fired from his role.Big Joe Gerrymander @BigJGerrymanderLINKI would fire Bill Belichick immediately after this game. This is completely unacceptable. I’m starting to think he’s using this UNC contract as hush money for Jordan Hudson. Unbelievable.Nicolas @boudnic24LINKI’m going to say it fire Bill BelichickSylvester @SlyGuySylvesterLINKFire Bill Belichick. This game is awfulJames T. Yoder @JamesYoderLINKFire Bill Belichickmatt @MattyGrizzLINK@UNCFootball Fire Belichick. This program should be ashamed of themselvesSanjit Bhatia @SuperBowlSanjitLINKBelichick gotta hang it up. That dude is ass, respectfully.The Tar Heels had taken an early lead in the first quarter thanks to an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Caleb Hood. However, TCU quickly leveled the playing field after quarterback Josh Hoover found Jordan Dwyer with a 27-yard TD pass.In the second quarter, Sonny Dykes' team continued its offensive pressure. Kyle Lemmermann scored two field goals while Bud Clark scored a 25-yard pick-six. At the end of the first half, the Horned Frogs were up 20-7.In the third quarter, they extended their lead thanks to a 75-yard rushing touchdown by Kevorian Barnes, followed by a 28-yard rushing TD by Trent Battle. Bill Belichick's QB1, Gio Lopez, struggled to find any momentum on the field.He ended up injuring himself and being replaced by Max Johnson. The South Alabama transfer completed just four of the 10 passes for 69 yards and one interception.After Johnson took over the offense, he quickly gave the Tar Heels a glimmer of hope, finding Jake Johnson for a two-yard passing touchdown. However, Sonny Dykes' team sealed the victory in the fourth quarter thanks to Josh Hoover's four-yard TD pass to DJ Rogers.Former UNC stars Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor attended Bill Belichick's debut against TCUChapel Hill welcomed retired NBA legend Michael Jordan and two-time Super Bowl champion Lawrence Taylor on Monday night. Both played for the Tar Heels during their collegiate days before going on to make a name for themselves in their respective fields.Jordan and Taylor were excited to see what UNC football could do under Bill Belichick. Unfortunately, they had to go back home with a disappointing memory of being beaten 48-14 at home by the TCU Horned Frogs.The Tar Heels next take on the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 6 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Can Belichick redeem himself with a victory in Week 2?