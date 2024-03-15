“This is so cool”- Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban gushes over dad as $80 million worth former Alabama HC makes an appearance on Fox News

Kristen Saban, Alabama Crimson Tide ex-coach Nick Saban's daughter, couldn't control her excitement upon seeing her dad on Fox News. She was happy seeing her dad on a national news network after retirement.

She shared a snap of his latest interview on the burning NIL issue on Instagram. She tagged Fox News and its host and political anchor Bret Baier in the picture. and captioned it:

“This is so cool.”

The IG story from Kristen Saban.

Coach Saban seemingly wants to make amends to the NIL system in college sports. In a US Senate discussion on Tuesday, he had requested focusing more on player development and less on making money.

On Baier's show, the seven-time national champion reiterated his points. He added that he didn't retire because of NIL but would still want to change the system.

Coach Saban wants to replace the current ‘collective driven system ‘ with a revenue-sharing operation. He gave Baier the example of former Alabama QB Bryce Young who had several national commercials but didn't come from a collective. He said the NIL system was supposed to help athletes create a brand for themselves, but that isn't how it is.

Coach Saban is valued at $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He expressed his confidence in the NCAA's ability to handle the NIL issue but still called on Congress to add national legislation.

Nick Saban accused the NIL system of creating a divide

At the roundtable at Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Nick Saban criticized the current NIL system. He argued that it had created a ‘caste system’ that made the rich richer while leaving nothing for the others. He concluded this system could make fans lose interest in the sport altogether.

"It's whoever wants to pay, the most money raised, the most money to buy the most players is going to have the best opportunity to win,” Saban said at the roundtable.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NIL has become a big issue. Coaches are accusing athletes and their parents of worrying more about money than development at a college sports program. Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders reasoned that the NIL system was the reason behind Saban's retirement.

