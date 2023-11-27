"This cup of coffee tastes extra good this morning" - Virginia Tech HC Brent Pry trolls Virginia after clinching 2023 Commonwealth Cup

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry is relishing the taste of success after the Hokies secured a 55-17 win over the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. Pry and his men have clinched bowl eligibility and retained the Commonwealth Cup.

Brent Pry is not one to miss a chance for a playful dig, as he took to X to post his post-victory mood. In the video, Pry is seen seated on what appears to be a couch in his office, casually sipping coffee with his feet on a table.

"Ah, this cup of coffee tastes extra good this morning," Pry says in the video.

The Commonwealth Cup sits prominently on the coffee table before him, symbolizing the Hokies' triumph over the Cavaliers. The victory was about reaching bowl eligibility and securing in-state bragging rights.

The win triggered celebration from Hokies fans, who rushed on to Scott Stadium, creating a memorable post-game scene. Pry even gathered his team at midfield for a celebratory picture.

Brent Pry thanks players and coaches after win over the Cavaliers

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry is riding on gratitude following the Hokies' victory over Virginia. This caps a remarkable turnaround from a 3-8 season last fall.

In his second year at the helm, Pry took a moment to appreciate the collective effort that propelled Virginia Tech to a 6-6 result and postseason contention. Addressing the players and coaches, Pry said:

"I wanna thank our players and our coaches, their resilient effort. When we were 1-3, there was a ton of noise and there’s been some inconsistency, but this group really just hung together and they’ve kept working, they’ve trusted the process. It wasn’t easy to get to this point, to 6-6."

Pry also extended his gratitude to the fans whose support has been a constant throughout the season. The Hokies' fan base played a crucial role, especially in the electrifying atmosphere at Charlottesville during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers.

In the lead-up to the crucial rivalry matchup, former players, including coach Frank Beamer and coach Bud Foster, addressed the team while highlighting the importance of the game for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Brent Pry talked about the numerous video messages from former players, each sharing their experiences and memories associated with the series. As the Hokies look forward to the postseason, Pry is proud of the collaborative spirit of everyone who contributed to the team’s success.