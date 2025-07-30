  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "This is not funny one bit": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen hits back at false report of brain tumor surgery via latest IG post

"This is not funny one bit": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen hits back at false report of brain tumor surgery via latest IG post

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 30, 2025 19:19 GMT
2018 College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&amp;T - Source: Getty
"This is not funny one bit": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen hits back at false report of brain tumor surgery via latest IG post - GETTY

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has hit back after a Facebook post went viral on Sunday about her undergoing brain tumor surgery. The University of Alabama graduate posted an Instagram story to shut down all rumors of a procedure.

Ad
"The internet is gross," Kristen wrote. "I'm not sick, thank the good Lord. But this is not funny one bit. Having family and friends calling me in panic... not okay. Trying to get Bama Pride Hub shut down for all their disgusting and false posts."
&quot;This is not funny one bit&quot;: Nick Saban&#039;s daughter Kristen hits back at false report of brain tumor surgery via latest IG post (IG/kristennsaban)
"This is not funny one bit": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen hits back at false report of brain tumor surgery via latest IG post (IG/kristennsaban)

The initial post by Bama Pride Hub went up on Sunday. It reads,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Kristen Saban, the daughter of legendary coach Nick Saban, undergoes courageous brain tumor surgery in her courageous fight against cancer. Full details in CMT."

The comment section featured a link to a post that explained the story in greater detail. However, Kristen Saban has since dispelled the report. The post's comment section featured numerous get-well-soon messages and words of concern for Kristen and the Saban family.

Ad
Ad

Kristen worked alongside Nick Saban at Alabama

According to People, Kristen Saban attended the University of Alabama during her collegiate days. Nick Saban's daughter worked as a student assistant for the football program during her time in Tuscaloosa.

Kristen was a regular at home games for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where she could be spotted cheering her dad and his all-conquering sides.

After contributing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kristen spent time as a sales assistant in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. She also amassed some marketing roles, including but not limited to Mercedes-Benz, where she was the company's Birmingham marketing director.

Ad

In 2020, Kristen pivoted once more and got a full-time position at her father's 'Nick’s Kids Foundation'. She subsequently ascended the ranks, eventually taking a seat on the board of directors.

Kristen continued to attend Alabama Crimson Tide games until her father retired after the 2023 season. She remains a big supporter of him and the Crimson Tide as they navigate the college football waters without their iconic head coach.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications