"This is not funny one bit": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen hits back at false report of brain tumor surgery via latest IG post

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has hit back after a Facebook post went viral on Sunday about her undergoing brain tumor surgery. The University of Alabama graduate posted an Instagram story to shut down all rumors of a procedure.&quot;The internet is gross,&quot; Kristen wrote. &quot;I'm not sick, thank the good Lord. But this is not funny one bit. Having family and friends calling me in panic... not okay. Trying to get Bama Pride Hub shut down for all their disgusting and false posts.&quot;&quot;This is not funny one bit&quot;: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen hits back at false report of brain tumor surgery via latest IG post (IG/kristennsaban)The initial post by Bama Pride Hub went up on Sunday. It reads,&quot;Kristen Saban, the daughter of legendary coach Nick Saban, undergoes courageous brain tumor surgery in her courageous fight against cancer. Full details in CMT.&quot;The comment section featured a link to a post that explained the story in greater detail. However, Kristen Saban has since dispelled the report. The post's comment section featured numerous get-well-soon messages and words of concern for Kristen and the Saban family. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristen worked alongside Nick Saban at AlabamaAccording to People, Kristen Saban attended the University of Alabama during her collegiate days. Nick Saban's daughter worked as a student assistant for the football program during her time in Tuscaloosa.Kristen was a regular at home games for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where she could be spotted cheering her dad and his all-conquering sides.After contributing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kristen spent time as a sales assistant in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. She also amassed some marketing roles, including but not limited to Mercedes-Benz, where she was the company's Birmingham marketing director.In 2020, Kristen pivoted once more and got a full-time position at her father's 'Nick’s Kids Foundation'. She subsequently ascended the ranks, eventually taking a seat on the board of directors.Kristen continued to attend Alabama Crimson Tide games until her father retired after the 2023 season. She remains a big supporter of him and the Crimson Tide as they navigate the college football waters without their iconic head coach.