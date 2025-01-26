“This is gold”: Fans hyped up as Texas insider drops video of Arch Manning’s every play in 2024

Texas Longhorns fans are pumped up for Arch Manning to take over the team next season.

With veteran starter Quinn Ewers on his way to the NFL, the door opens for soon-to-be sophomore Manning to take over the starting role for the Longhorns. On Jan. 26, Longhorns insider Nash took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a highlight video showcasing all of Manning's plays from the 2024 season.

The 43-minute highlight reel was well-received by Texas fans, who are extremely excited about the future of the program under Manning.

"Him and Cook Chemistry was amazing" another fan said.

High expectations set for Arch Manning in 2025

There are some high expectations for Arch Manning heading into 2025, due in part to his last name. With two multi-time Super Bowl-winning uncles who came before him, and Manning himself already showing flashes of brilliance during his limited playtime in Texas, Longhorns fans are expecting big things from the 19-year-old as the full-time starter.

Quinn Ewers led Texas to back-to-back semifinal appearances in the College Football Playoffs before deciding to forego his senior season and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. While Ewers was briefly injured this season, Manning saw significant playing time as starting quarterback. During the 2024 season, Manning passed for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.

NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn

What makes Manning even more dynamic, however, is his ability to make plays with his legs as well. Manning rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season. With the Manning family quarterbacks already known for their pocket presence and accuracy, adding mobile ability to the next generation should certainly be a scary thought for opposing defenses.

Of course, Manning is still extremely young in his football career and has yet to play a full season as a starter against elite competition. He'll get that opportunity in 2025, where fans will see if Manning has what it takes to not only maintain his flashes of brilliance consistently throughout an entire season as a starter, but also live up to the family name that his uncles, Peyton and Eli, worked so hard to build in both college and the NFL.

If Arch Manning is able to live up to the potential so many believe he possesses, he could very well go down as the best Manning to have ever stepped on a football field.

