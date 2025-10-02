"This guy is an absolute threat": CFB insider reveals $3 million QB Bryce Underwood's big impact in Michigan

College football insider Joel Klatt revealed that unleashing Bryce Underwood's ability to use his legs and run the football has had a positive impact on Michigan's campaign this season.

In Wednesday's episode of "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast," the Fox Sports analyst hailed the Wolverines' decision to unleash Underwood's talent of running the football for extra yardage and extend the plays.

Klatt said it has made Underwood, whose NIL valuation is pegged at $3 million (per On3), a dual-threat quarterback that opposing defenses fear when facing Michigan.

"What we're seeing now is the young quarterback Bryce Underwood that has been freed up to play a little bit looser and use his legs," Klatt said (Timestamp 3:42). "That's been a huge point of Michigan's success over the last couple of games, whether it was Central Michigan or against Nebraska, is the ability of Bryce Underwood to use his legs. This guy is an absolute threat with his legs."

In the Wolverines' wins over Central Michigan and Nebraska, Underwood has rushed for a combined 195 yards in 17 carries for three touchdowns.

His rushing ability helps the freshman mask his still-improving passing game. It also keeps his opponents guessing about which play they should expect on every down.

Klatt expressed belief that the running game of Michigan (3-1, 1-0 in Big Ten) will be tested in its next game against Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 in Big Ten) on Oct. 4. He said that the Badgers are the top rush defense team in the nation, allowing an average of 50 yards per game.

Michigan captain Max Bredeson raves about QB Bryce Underwood

Michigan fullback/tight end Max Bredeson admires how freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is maturing to become a great college football player on a weekly baiss.

Bredeson said the young signal caller has easily gotten comfortable with the Wolverines system and the pace of the game.

"It's almost hard to say he matured because (of) how mature he came into all this," Bredeson said of Underwood. "So, again, there's freshmen who come in, you're like, 'Oh, this guy's got to take a second to mature'. It's not like that. It feels like he's the same guy, but just getting better at football."

Bredeson, who was a former quarterback in high school before shifting to fullback/tight end, noted he liked the way the young quarterback threw a block to help running back Justice Haynes escape past the defensive line for extra yardage.

The 6-foot-2 senior is expected to help Michigan's running game open up space by blocking for Underwood and Haynes to operate downfield in Saturday's game.

