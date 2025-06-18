The Houston Texans reportedly signed Damon Arnette on Wednesday. The former Ohio State cornerback is returning to the NFL after three years, and fans on social media had wild reactions to the move.
Some suggested that Arnette's past off-field issues could raise concerns.
"This guy is bad news!! Houston, don’t do it!" one tweeted.
"Houston you definitely do have a Problem," another added.
"Houston, you have a problem… and not the good kind, either," a third commented.
A few others also hoped for Arnette to remain out of trouble to try and get his career back on track.
"Hope he stays out of trouble this time," one added.
"Hopefully this guy got his head straight and got that BS out of his life. Great to see another team taking a chance on him," a user tweeted.
"Good luck Damon. You didn't do much of anything for the Raiders. Hopefully you have matured and can focus on football," a fan commented.
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Arnette in the first round in 2020. However, less than two years into his stint with the team, the cornerback was released after a video showed him brandishing firearms and making death threats.
In December 2021, Arnette was signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He signed for the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad in January 2022.
However, Arnette was released by the Chiefs just nine days later after his arrest in Las Vegas on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and two counts of drug possession.
In December 2024, Arnette signed for the UFL's Houston Roughnecks.
Damon Arnette played four years of college football at Ohio State
Damon Arnette committed to Ohio State in 2015. However, the cornerback redshirted his true freshman season after a bone chip was discovered in his tibia during training camp.
Over four seasons with the Buckeyes, Arnette recorded 140 tackles, four tackles for loss, 22 passes defended, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 47 games. He was named to the second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.
Although Arnette has not played in the NFL for more than three seasons, it will be interesting to see how he fares for the Texans in 2025.
