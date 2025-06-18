The Houston Texans reportedly signed Damon Arnette on Wednesday. The former Ohio State cornerback is returning to the NFL after three years, and fans on social media had wild reactions to the move.

Ad

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report LINK NFL comeback story: #Texans are expected to sign former #Raiders first-round CB Damon Arnette, per source, who now returns to the NFL for the first time since 2022. Arnette just finished playing with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks, recording 18 tackles, a sack, and a pick-six. Now he stays in Houston but with an NFL team.

Ad

Trending

Some suggested that Arnette's past off-field issues could raise concerns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This guy is bad news!! Houston, don’t do it!" one tweeted.

Venenosin 🇧🇷🇺🇸 @O_Venenosin LINK This guy is bad news!! Houston, don’t do it!

Ad

"Houston you definitely do have a Problem," another added.

"Houston, you have a problem… and not the good kind, either," a third commented.

A few others also hoped for Arnette to remain out of trouble to try and get his career back on track.

"Hope he stays out of trouble this time," one added.

"Hopefully this guy got his head straight and got that BS out of his life. Great to see another team taking a chance on him," a user tweeted.

Ad

"Good luck Damon. You didn't do much of anything for the Raiders. Hopefully you have matured and can focus on football," a fan commented.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Arnette in the first round in 2020. However, less than two years into his stint with the team, the cornerback was released after a video showed him brandishing firearms and making death threats.

In December 2021, Arnette was signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He signed for the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad in January 2022.

Ad

However, Arnette was released by the Chiefs just nine days later after his arrest in Las Vegas on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and two counts of drug possession.

In December 2024, Arnette signed for the UFL's Houston Roughnecks.

Damon Arnette played four years of college football at Ohio State

Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette - Source: Imagn

Damon Arnette committed to Ohio State in 2015. However, the cornerback redshirted his true freshman season after a bone chip was discovered in his tibia during training camp.

Ad

Over four seasons with the Buckeyes, Arnette recorded 140 tackles, four tackles for loss, 22 passes defended, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 47 games. He was named to the second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

Although Arnette has not played in the NFL for more than three seasons, it will be interesting to see how he fares for the Texans in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.