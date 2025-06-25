"This guy is a fraud" - CFB fans roast Ohio State commit Sam Greer after getting cooked by 5-star edge at Rivals event

Fans took digs at Ohio State Buckeyes recruit Sam Greer after edge rusher Jordan Carter outplayed him at a Rivals event on Tuesday. Recruiting advisor Cliff Hill shared a video on X which showed Greer preventing Carter from getting past him.

"@Samgreer70 Ohio State commit Sam Greer showing everyone what he can do at the Rivals 5 Star (Medium star emoji). He dominated all day!," Hill tweeted.

The tweet led Carter to post a video of himself rushing past Greer.

"lol let's show this rep too(Face with tears of joy & Hundred points symbol emojis) @Rivals @samspiegs," Carter tweeted.

Fans reacted to it, with many praising Carter over the offensive tackle.

"This guy's a fraud. On the play that he looked so tough on, the defensive player stop and stood awkwardly, making it easy for him to be knocked down.," a fan wrote.

"I'm so glad these were right next to each other on my timeline. Great rep," another fan wrote.

"Cooked that guy," one fan commented.

Others were unimpressed with Carter's clip and believed he would've been stopped in a game.

"In a real game you would have messed up the integrity of the defense with an inside move that quick. That bag don't move but QBs do. Now if there was a pressure coming outside of you that's a different story," a fan commented.

"Running straight into the guard loosing outside containment ....That kid will never see the field," one fan wrote.

"5 star edge with zero IQ for the game. Be smarter lil bro, you got tossed," another fan said.

Sam Greer's commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes

Sam Greer announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes on March 25. He met with Ryan Day to confirm his intentions to play for his program next year. 247 Sports reported that the offensive tackle received offers from other teams, including the Kentucky Wildcats and the Auburn Tigers.

He'll finish his senior year with the Archbishop Hoban High School Knights (Akron, Ohio). Greer competed in football and basketball in his junior year. He helped the football team finish with a 12-3 record.

