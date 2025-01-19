"This isn't about where I went to school": Marcus Freeman holds back nothing on impact of Ohio State playing days on CFB final

Marcus Freeman has led Notre Dame to the national championship game, where his team will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the final on Monday in Atlanta. While many feel this could be a bittersweet moment for Freeman because he spent his playing days with the Buckeyes, the Fighting Irish coach is not mixing any feelings ahead of the title game.

In Sunday's news conference, Freeman addressed his relationships with some Ohio State staff members and his college friends. He then shifted the attention toward the opportunity for his Notre Dame players to create something special on Monday.

"Everybody knows where I went to college," Freeman said (Timestamp: 30:35). "But as I've continuously said to our program and everybody around us is that this opportunity is about this opportunity. This isn't about where I went to school. This isn't about the last two times we played Ohio State.

"This opportunity is this opportunity. We gotta make sure we focus on that because this opponent is this current opponent. It's not the last two that we faced, and it's gonna be a great challenge."

Freeman played as a linebacker at Ohio State from 2004 to 2008. He finished his collegiate career with 268 tackles (140 solo), 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Freeman was part of three NFL teams in 2009 after being drafted by the Chicago Bears. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans before retiring in May 2010 due to an enlarged heart condition.

Marcus Freeman to give LT Charles Jagusah first start of the season in national championship game

NCAA Football: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn

On Saturday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Marcus Freeman plans to start Charles Jagusah at left tackle for the national title game. Jagusah has not started a game this season, after tearing his right pectoralis muscle in training camp.

Furthermore, Jagusah has started just one game in his college career. He is expected to replace injured Anthonie Knapp on the Fighting Irish's offensive line.

While many believe that it could be a risk to start Jagusah in the College Football Playoff final against Ohio State, Freeman has given the player his vote of confidence.

