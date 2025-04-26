"This is insane": Former NFL star boggled by Shedeur Sanders disrespect after no team picks him in round 2

Shedeur Sanders spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. After winning the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award, he was considered a top-three prospect in this year's draft.

Ad

However, Shedeur's draft stock took a massive dip over the past few weeks. He then saw himself fall out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday.

Shedeur Sanders was hoping to hear his name called out in the second round, however, no NFL team decided to draft him. Tyler Shough was the only quarterback picked in this round. The New Orleans Saints selected the ex-Louisville quarterback with the 40th overall pick.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NFL star Chad Johnson could not put a finger on why Shedeur Sanders was falling so far behind in the draft. He shared a post on X/Twitter talking about the quarterback's situation and called it 'insane.'

"Can't wait for @NightcapShow_ because this is insane & nobody is telling the TRUTH on why this is being done," Johnson wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Colorado star was considered the second-best quarterback prospect behind Cam Ward, who ended up going first overall to the Tennessee Titans. The only other quarterback to go in the first round was Jaxson Dart. The Giants traded up with the Texans to get Dart with the 25th overall pick.

Colin Cowherd takes a subtle jab at Shedeur Sanders after shocking draft slide

After the first round on Thursday, Colin Cowherd shared a message about staying 'humble' on his show. He took a subtle jab at Shedeur, talking about how his attitude and character have played a big role in his draft downfall.

Ad

Cowherd also pointed out how Shedeur seemed overconfident with the word 'Legendary' all over his draft room. He used this as an example to explain the importance of humility.

"It's never a bad message to tell your kids, be humble," Cowherd said. "Don't gash you kids up too much. It didn't really bother me when they retired Shedeur Sanders' number, but he is a 500 quarterback who couldn't get drafted in the first round."

Ad

"It's a little much. Everything is something, nothing is everything. Shedeur Sanders didn't get drafted. There's multiple reports, a little cocky, whatevs. But I'm watching his draft room and the word legendary is all over the draft room. I'm like, 'Can we just pull the temperature down a little?"

Expand Tweet

Shedeur's future in the NFL remains uncertain after the unexpected fall in the draft. It will be interesting to see if a team decides to pick up the quarterback on Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place