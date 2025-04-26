"This is insane": Former NFL star boggled by Shedeur Sanders disrespect after no team picks him in round 2

Shedeur Sanders spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. After winning the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award, he was considered a top-three prospect in this year's draft.
However, Shedeur's draft stock took a massive dip over the past few weeks. He then saw himself fall out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday.
Shedeur Sanders was hoping to hear his name called out in the second round, however, no NFL team decided to draft him. Tyler Shough was the only quarterback picked in this round. The New Orleans Saints selected the ex-Louisville quarterback with the 40th overall pick.
Former NFL star Chad Johnson could not put a finger on why Shedeur Sanders was falling so far behind in the draft. He shared a post on X/Twitter talking about the quarterback's situation and called it 'insane.'
"Can't wait for @NightcapShow_ because this is insane & nobody is telling the TRUTH on why this is being done," Johnson wrote.
The former Colorado star was considered the second-best quarterback prospect behind Cam Ward, who ended up going first overall to the Tennessee Titans. The only other quarterback to go in the first round was Jaxson Dart. The Giants traded up with the Texans to get Dart with the 25th overall pick.
Colin Cowherd takes a subtle jab at Shedeur Sanders after shocking draft slide
After the first round on Thursday, Colin Cowherd shared a message about staying 'humble' on his show. He took a subtle jab at Shedeur, talking about how his attitude and character have played a big role in his draft downfall.
Cowherd also pointed out how Shedeur seemed overconfident with the word 'Legendary' all over his draft room. He used this as an example to explain the importance of humility.
"It's never a bad message to tell your kids, be humble," Cowherd said. "Don't gash you kids up too much. It didn't really bother me when they retired Shedeur Sanders' number, but he is a 500 quarterback who couldn't get drafted in the first round."
"It's a little much. Everything is something, nothing is everything. Shedeur Sanders didn't get drafted. There's multiple reports, a little cocky, whatevs. But I'm watching his draft room and the word legendary is all over the draft room. I'm like, 'Can we just pull the temperature down a little?"
Shedeur's future in the NFL remains uncertain after the unexpected fall in the draft. It will be interesting to see if a team decides to pick up the quarterback on Day 2.
