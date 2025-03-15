“This isn’t an accident”: Fans stir up Shedeur Sanders to Browns rumors after his latest Insta post goes viral

Shedeur Sanders has fueled speculation about a potential future with the Cleveland Browns after his latest Instagram post went viral. The top quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft has been linked to the Browns multiple times, playing as the Browns in Madden, meeting with them and even wearing their hat.

Ad

On Thursday, Nick Karns, co-host of The Barking Browns Show, shared a screenshot of Sanders’ Instagram story featuring Cleveland Guardians infielder Travis Bazzana. The post reignited rumors, with fans chiming in on social media.

“This isn’t an accident,” Karns wrote on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I’m begging the Browns to draft this guy. He’s just Teddy Bridgewater 2.0,” another fan added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s campaigning of course, because the higher he’s picked the better for him financially. I don’t think its because the Browns have told him he’s definitely going to be picked, or that he suddenly loves the Browns,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans wrote:

“He knows what he’s doing. He knows the Browns fan base is the most pathetic, delusional, hopeful, faithful fan base in sports history. If he is loved by Cleveland, he will make a LOT of money,” a fan commented.

“The only reason Shedeur wants to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns - because he knows he's not going #1. He ONLY wants to be drafted higher than his father - who went 5th overall. Its his pride and ego on the line and you guys are buying into the hype, like some drug fiends,” one wrote.

Ad

“They’re a lot of QB’s in this draft, I like Sanders however I don’t know if he’s higher in the pecking order than 5th. He has moments of top ten talent but is he worth the #2 pick. I say get Carter then grab a QB in the third round. They’ll be plenty there,” a fan wrote.

Ad

With the Browns holding the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, all eyes are on Cleveland’s next move.

Shedeur Sanders and his connections to the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders, a top quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, revealed that he only plays as the Cleveland Browns in Madden NFL. He likes how they "move around" in the game, reflecting his appreciation for their roster and play style.

Ad

“I like how (the Browns) move around,” Sanders said, according to ESPN. "I like the setup."

His interest in the Browns goes beyond video games. Sanders scheduled his first pre-draft visit with Cleveland, hinting at a potential connection.

"30 visits start like March 4," he said. "Browns. I got the Browns then the Giants."

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Sanders carried a backpack with Browns, Vikings and Saints hats, fueling speculation about his future.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Cleveland holding the No. 2 pick and New York at No. 3, Shedeur Sanders is a strong candidate for an early selection.

Also Read: Urban Meyer looks past Cam Ward & Shedeur Sanders to reveal his No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place