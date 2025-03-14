Urban Meyer looks past Cam Ward & Shedeur Sanders to reveal his No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL draft

Urban Meyer has no doubt who should be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. With Penn State’s Abdul Carter in the mix, mock drafts remain divided. Scouts project Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the top pick, while other analysts lean toward Carter.
However, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is one of the names in the No. 1 pick conversation. Meyer praised his stamina and versatility, calling him the rare player who can truly play both offense and defense in the NFL.
The former Ohio State coach and Fox Sports analyst made his case Wednesday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."
"It would be hard for me not to take Travis Hunter with that first pick," Meyer said (11:41). "I love that guy. I think he is a once-in-a-lifetime player."
Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, dominated on both sides of the ball last season. He racked up 1,258 receiving yards, 96 catches and 15 touchdowns while also tallying 35 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
With the draft just over a month away, the big question remains: Who will the Tennessee Titans take at No. 1, assuming they keep the pick?
Urban Meyer has done some homework on Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter tops the 2025 NFL draft’s cornerback prospects after a stellar combine. Quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders lead their position, but they may not go first overall like in recent years—think Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in 2024 or Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in 2023.
Edge rusher Abdul Carter and two-way standout Hunter also rank high. A non-quarterback could claim the No. 1 pick, a feat not seen since defensive end Travon Walker went first to the Jaguars in 2022.
“I've not seen people do his stamina, the quality of that kid—I've done some homework on him, we covered him a few times, he's big,” Meyer said. “I want to say he's close to 6'3". We had him on our set with us, I was shocked how big he is. So, I think it's either Travis Hunter or it's going to be Abdul Carter.”
The draft kicks off Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET with the first round. Rounds two and three follow on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds four through seven wrap up Saturday, April 26, starting at noon ET. Expect a tight race and big surprises.
