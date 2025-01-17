"This is just weird": Fans troll Bill Belichick & GF Jordon Hudson's latest post on reiterating UNC commitment

In December, the North Carolina Tar Heels offered a five-year contract to six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick. After UNC fired Mack Brown, the former New England Patriots HC was offered his first coaching position at the collegiate level.

However, the rumor mill has been churning about Bill Belichick potentially returning to the NFL without even making an appearance with the Tar Heels. Despite having a $10 million buyout that will drop to $1 million after June 1, several NFL teams are allegedly interested in acquiring him.

However, Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson has reassured UNC fans about staying loyal and committed to the program. In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Hudson shared a photo of herself with the six-time Super Bowl HC and stated that they are "overtly committed" to the development of the Tar Heels.

"Pictured: two people who are overtly committed to @uncfootball"

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on Jordon Hudson's post.

Another fan noticed a small blue baby footprint on the football that Hudson was holding in the photo and thought it could be a pregnancy announcement:

"I know I ain't the only one looking at the little Blue Baby footprint and not seeing this as a pregnancy announcement. Quit playing man."

"Congrats Bill! Good luck this season at UNC!" one fan said.

"What a loving and supportive granddaughter," another fan added.

"I can't for the life of me understand what a 24 has in common with & sees in a 70 yr old & vice versa. But hey, not my business," a fan said.

"Yeah Coach! Get it!" one fan wrote.

Tar Heels GM Michael Lombardi clears the air on doubts about Bill Belichick's future with the program

On Thursday, UNC General Manager Michael Lombardi shared a tweet on X/Twitter about Bill Belichick's future with the program. He said Belichick is currently busy revamping the roster and coaching staff and will be focusing on making UNC a successful football program.

Lombardi made the post after reports circulated that Belichick has not yet signed a contract with UNC.

"Bill is recruiting in DC today and Baltimore tomorrow. His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isnt a option so please stop making it one. Thank you."

Bill Belichick has left a legacy in the NFL for his achievements. It will be interesting to see if he can do the same at the collegiate level next season with the Tar Heels.

