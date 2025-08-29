"This kid is a straight up weirdo": CFB fans roast Dylan Raiola for Patrick Mahomes-style arrival at Arrowhead stadium for Nebraska's season opener 

Dylan Raiola is gearing up for Year 2 with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Since his arrival in the program, fans have noted several of the quarterback's traits that were similar to three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Matt Rhule's team kicked off its 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday. On social media, a clip of Raiola arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for the game has gone viral because it had a Mahomes-like look and feel about it. In the video, fans can see the quarterback flaunting a black t-shirt with black pants and a pair of sunglasses. Raiola was escorted by a security official during his arrival at Arrowhead Stadium for the season opener.Fans shared their reactions to Raiola's Mahomes-style arrival. Josh Miller @jp_miller23LINK@HaroldRKuntz3 This kid is a straight up weirdo man. No other way around itShantel @shhhantellLINK@HaroldRKuntz3 It was funny for 5 mins last season but this is just weird nowGmanski @gmanskiyoutubeLINK@HaroldRKuntz3 Fake ahh Patrick Mahomesmlpz @chrgrscursedLINK@HaroldRKuntz3 This is pretty weird in all honestyNot Chiefsaholic @NotChiefsAholicLINK@HaroldRKuntz3 Didn’t Pat wear all black last time through too? 😭During his true freshman campaign last year, Raiola helped the Cornhuskers to a 7-6 record and a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College. He recorded 2,819 yards and 13 passing TDs. Dylan Raiola opens up about comparisons with Patrick MahomesBefore the season opener, the Nebraska quarterback appeared on CBS Sports' &quot;Confidential Conversations.&quot; On the show, Dylan Raiola talked about the comparisons that people made between him and Patrick Mahomes. He said that despite all the talks, both quarterbacks share a strong bond, while also clarifying that he is trying to create his own legacy in the world of football. &quot;It's not cap, it's real love,&quot; Raiola said. &quot;You know what I'm saying? Everybody be like, 'Oh, you want to be like him,' and all this stuff. It just so happens that he plays baseball, I play baseball. He plays quarterback, I play quarterback. ... I can't get mad at God for making me look like him. &quot;Pat's cool bro. He knows what it is. ... I'm trying to be my own guy,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRaiola has high hopes for the Cornhuskers this season. At the recent Big Ten Media Days, he claimed that they are aiming to contest for the national championship. &quot;National championship,&quot; Raiola told 10/11 news. &quot;That's not me just saying it to be cliche. That's what we've been working for all offseason. Our goals have been set on that, and every single guy in that locker room understands that. That's what we're going to shoot for, and anything less, won't be a failure, but that's just not what our standard was.&quot;After the season opener, Raiola and Co. take on the Akron Zips next on Sept. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.