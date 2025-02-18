“This is kind of the last chance”: CFB analyst predicts Brian Kelly’s faith at LSU after 2025 season

Brian Kelly arrived at LSU with high hopes in 2022, but the pressure is growing as the 2024 season ends. LSU did not make the most of talented quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels earlier and Garrett Nussmeier last season.

Now, the CFB ecosystem is questioning Kelly’s future, as the team’s weak defense and recruiting problems are making things worse. CFB analyst Bud Elliot talked to 247Sports about Kelly’s situation in a story posted on Tuesday.

“I don’t really think they’re going to fire Brian Kelly, but if they don’t have a good season again, I can certainly see the argument for it.”

“You wasted two years of Daniels. You waste one year of Nussmeier, who if he had gone pro would have certainly been a top 100 pick if not maybe a second or maybe a first-round pick. You get him back, this is kind of the last chance. I don't love what they have in the quarterback room, the recruiting class fell apart...”

The issues don’t stop there. Dixon called out LSU’s recruiting losses, especially missing out on Bryce Underwood.

“Man, listen. Let’s get this elephant out of the room. You lost Bryce Underwood. It’s a shame. You can’t do that when you lose a generational-type quarterback.”

Navigating a tough SEC landscape, Kelly’s job is on the line. If he can’t deliver in 2025, the Tigers may start looking for their next head coach.

Brian Kelly has a lot to prove in 2025

LSU and Kelly are looking to bounce back after what some call a "down year" in 2024. After finishing with a 9-4 record, the Tigers are preparing for a big 2025 season. Kelly and his staff made major moves in the NCAA transfer portal, bringing in the No. 1 transfer class along with a Top-10 2025 signing class. Kelly has been named the coach with the "most to prove" in 2025.

"This is not a hot-seat discussion for Brian Kelly as LSU is poised for a possible breakthrough in 2025," as per 247Sports. "LSU has the No. 1 transfer portal class in college football this cycle and convinced quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to return rather than enter the 2025 NFL draft. That said, it's clear the Tigers are going all-in to make 2025 a raging success."

The 63-year-old has his work cut out for him in 2025. He'd like to channel all his experience and establish a winning culture at LSU.

