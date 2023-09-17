"This man can run for President and win" - Deion Sanders bows down to The Rock on College Gameday Week 3 broadcast

The energy at Folsom Stadium might be at an all-time high. The Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes are set to take on in-state rivals Colorado State Rams. But more importantly, for the first time since 1996, the College Gameday broadcast has returned to Colorado, driven by the superstardom of Sanders.

With a power-packed show huddled by Buffs fans, the energy in Boulder has been off the charts. But as Deion Sanders joined the College Gameday broadcast ahead of his 'Prime-Time' Colorado showdown, he was left in awe upon seeing the arrival of special guest. It was none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Rock walked onto the Gameday broadcast accompanied by loud cheers from the fans surrounding the set. But the person who was the most excited to see him was easily Deion Sanders. He bowed down upon seeing The Rock, completely taken aback by the WWE legend and Hollywood star's appearance for CU's upcoming game.

"Do you know who this man is? This man can run for President and win. You do know that, right?" Sanders rhetorically remarked.

The Rock and Prime Time are easily two of the country's most recognisable and iconic figures (with equally iconic nicknames). To see the respect that the two share for each other was a great moment for the fans in the audience.

Did Lee Corso pick Deion Sanders to win on College Gameday?

Today's episode of College Gameday marked the 400th appearance on the show for Lee Corso. Over the years, his headgear predictions have become an iconic part of the show. So, who did Corso pick to win today's prime-time game?

Deion Sanders-led No. 18 CU will take on the Colorado State Rams. With the former being 23.5-point favorites entering the game, tonight's prediction was a fairly easy one for Corso. He chose the Buffaloes to take home another victory by donning Ralphie, the Buffalo headgear.

So far in the season, Corso has had a 2-0 record with his predictions after his prognosis of a Tar Heels and Longhorns victory in week 1 and week 2, respectively, proving correct. With tonight's game, Corso will look to keep his unblemished record going.

Watch the kickoff between the Buffaloes and the Rams on ESPN and ESPNU at 10 pm ET.