"This man is lying!": Fans give up on Deion Sanders over discussions with Jerry Jones for Cowboys coaching job 

College football fans expressed their feeling after Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' latest reports surrounding a potential transition to the NFL. On Monday, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons.

After this announcement, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a conversation with Deion Sanders about potentially replacing McCarthy, citing interest from both parties. On Monday night, "Coach Prime" commented on the situation and shared his honest thoughts on leaving the Buffs.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful and itriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry," Sanders said via On3. "After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

One fan felt that "Coach Prime" had already made a decision on the situation:

"This man is lying! He's a Cowboy."

Another fan believes Deion Sanders can help the Dallas Cowboys be great again:

"Put America's team back. They've been in shambles for 30 years. You want the Cowboys old man."

One fan thinks "Coach Prime" will make a swift decision about joining the Cowboys:

"Yeah he prolly had a good convo. It's his for the taking. Tired of my Rival team not being a rival. Washington got it figured out currently. We know front office in NY is cooked."

One fan said Sanders will only take up the job if the Cowboys draft his sons Shedeur and Shilo along with two-way star Travis Hunter:

"Only way he comes is if he gets his boys and hunter lol watch."

A fan commented that Sanders fans should consider changing their support bandwagon:

"Bandwagon fans can trade out their Colorado jerseys for Cowboys jerseys."

One fan felt that "Coach Prime" is already preparing for his future in the NFL with the Cowboys:

"Translation: he's gone."

Former Cowboys star voices support for Deion Sanders' potential hire as head coach

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant wants "Coach Prime" to take over as the next head coach. In a tweet he shared on X/Twitter, Bryant said he hopes Jerry Jones and his team reach an agreeable condition to bring Sanders in from Boulder.

"I hope @DeionSanders get the Cowboys coaching job!," Bryant wrote.

During his professional career in the NFL, Deion Sanders played for the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons (1995-99). He won Super Bowl XXX and has cemented his legacy with the team.

This season, the NFL Hall of Famer led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and faced the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. With both his sons set to make the transition to the NFL, it will be interesting to see if "Coach Prime" decides to take up the offer and begin a new journey of his own in the league.

Do you think Deion Sanders should take the job as the Dallas Cowboys' next head coach? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

