'This is not maybe' - Urban Meyer drops final verdict on Big Ten - SEC pushing for 4 automatic bids in CFP

The College Football Playoff is expanding, but if Urban Meyer is right, the SEC and Big Ten are about to take even more control. The two power conferences are pushing for four automatic bids each in the upcoming 2026 CFP format, and according to Meyer, it's not a matter of if — it’s a done deal.

Ad

“I made a phone call when I saw this, and it is going to happen,” Meyer said in an appearance on 'The Triple Option' (Timestamp: 19:00). “This is not maybe… The SEC and Big Ten commissioners are the big dogs, and it’s unchallengeable.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added that college football is now driven entirely by money, with massive payouts tied to playoff qualification. While no official changes have occurred, the SEC and Big Ten are already the power center in the current 12-team field.

The Big Ten placed four teams in, while the SEC landed three, with Alabama just missing out. If the field had been 14 teams, the SEC would’ve also had four.

Meyer is convinced Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti will force the issue:

Ad

“We are going to do this or take the ball and go play.”

If Meyer's words come true, the CFP could soon be an SEC-Big Ten invitational.

Also read: "Drained the enjoyment out of it": When Urban Meyer expressed regret over his pursuit of an unbeaten season in 2009

Urban Meyer sees Big Ten - SEC dominating college football

The former Florida Gators coach knows college football’s power dynamic has shifted. It’s all about the Big Ten and SEC, in his opinion. Urban Meyer believes the Big Ten has closed the gap and maybe even pulled ahead of the SEC after back-to-back national championships from Michigan and Ohio State.

Ad

“Not long ago, the SEC and Big Ten really weren’t close,” Meyer said. “And I was part of that. But now, look at what’s happened — the stadiums, the championships, and that’s with Wisconsin, Michigan State and Nebraska not even at their best.”

He acknowledged the transition of power, but he’s not counting the SEC out:

Ad

“Is the SEC done? Of course not,” he added. “But you have to appreciate what the Big Ten has done.”

It looks like the powerhouse programs of both conferences, with their top-tier talent, are already battling for college football supremacy.

Also read: "We don't even use that word around here": When Urban Meyer took a clear stance on setting national championship goal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place