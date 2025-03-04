"Drained the enjoyment out of it": When Urban Meyer revealed his mistake with Tim Tebow in 2009

Former coach Urban Meyer is set to celebrate a remarkable achievement later this year. He will be inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 9 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former Ohio State Buckeyes coach joins the likes of Nick Saban, Michael Vick, and Michael Strahan in the upcoming class.

Fans have been reflecting on the coach's career and whether he is worthy of being in the Hall of Fame. Although he had a successful tenure with Ohio State, fans may recall when he coached the Florida Gators.

One of his best seasons with the Gators was in 2009, when he almost led the team to an undefeated record. Florida was on a 12-game win streak heading into their last regular-season game.

In an interview with Dan Patrick on Oct. 26, 2015, the retired coach expressed his regrets about the 2009 season.

"Florida was never had been undefeated, and I remember (Tim) Tebow and I, Tebow was our quarterback, obviously, and all we would talk about is 'We have to be undefeated. Have to be undefeated,' and we kinda drained the enjoyment out of it, and I don't want to do that to these guys(2015 Ohio State team)," Meyer said (1:31 onwards).

Tebow had 162 completed passes for 2,166 yards and 18 touchdowns. One of Meyer's best wins that season was the team's dominant 37-10 victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Nov. 28, 2009. Tebow finished with 17 of 21 completed passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Who did Urban Meyer's team lose to in the 2009 season?

Florida's only loss in the 2009 season was against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Led by Saban, Alabama defeated the Gators in a blowout 32-13 win in the SEC Championship on Dec. 5, 2009. Tebow struggled in the matchup, completing 20 of 35 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the run game for Alabama proved to be too much for Florida. Former Crimson Tide running back and friend of Meyer, Mark Ingram II, had 28 carries for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

The loss snapped Florida's 12-game win streak. On Jan. 1, 2010, the Gators finished their historic season on a high note by defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats 51-24 in the Sugar Bowl.

