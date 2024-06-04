"Urban Meyer? lol" "Interesting choice" - Fans divided over former Ohio State HC's inclusion in 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer has spurred mixed reactions after being nominated for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. On Monday, the National Football Foundation unveiled its candidates. And Meyer's name was among 77 players and eight other coaches, such as Nick Saban from Alabama.

Meyer's candidacy has also been met with controversy. He was suspended in 2018 regarding an alleged domestic violence case involving then-assistant coach Zach Smith. This raised doubts about whether or not he should be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Fans have expressed their mixed feelings on X.

"Urban Meyer is an… interesting choice," another fan tweeted.

"Sick, they’re both cheaters," a fan tweeted.

A few other fans also expressed skepticism and mixed feelings about his selection.

"Meyer the cheater?" A fan tweeted.

"Nah deserve it overrated," another fan tweted.

Meyer has a great record at Ohio State. He won three Big Ten titles, five division titles and a national championship in 2014. He has an overall record of 83-9 and 54-4 in the Big Ten. He also boasts a 7-0 mark against Michigan, the Buckeyes’ perennially fervent football foes.

Urban Meyer's legacy, marked by dominance at Florida and Ohio State

Urban Meyer's coaching career is marked by extraordinary success at Florida and Ohio State. Meyer first made his mark in Gainesville, leading the Florida Gators to a stellar 65-15 record over six seasons. He secured national titles in 2006 and 2008.

In 2010, Meyer resigned due to ill health. However, none of his successors in Florida managed to do what he did. Will Muschamp 28-21, Jim McElwain 21-12, Dan Mullen 34-15 and currently 11-14 is Billy Napier’s record.

In 2012, he reappeared at Ohio State and quickly revived their glory days. During his time there, he managed to have an 83-9 overall record in seven years and 54-4 in the Big Ten.

Under his leadership, Ohio State won the 2014 national championship, three Big Ten titles (2014, 2017, 2018) and five division titles. Meyer's 7-0 record against Michigan made him the first Buckeyes head coach to finish his career unbeaten in the rivalry after John Wilce in 1924.

Meyer was awarded the highly-regarded Woody Hayes Trophy in 2012, given to the best coach in the nation by the Columbus Touchdown Club. His overall win rate of 85.4% remains the third highest in FBS history. On November 24, 2018, Meyer wrapped up at Ohio State following a 62-39 win against Michigan.