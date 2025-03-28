"This might be one of the shockers of the draft": NFL insider makes his prediction for Ashton Jeanty after Pro Day

Ashton Jeanty is one of the underdogs from G5 heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Leading the running back class as a top prospect, Jeanty could be a top 10 pick if teams look past quarterbacks and the wide receivers.

Ad

Peter Schrager of NFL Network pondered upon Jeanty's potential landing spot after his Pro Day showdown. He mentioned Jeanty could easily be a top-five pick while drawing comparisons to the Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

“I think it's the sky at the limit," Schrager said Wednesday via NFL's YouTube handle (19:08). "And, you know, you think about every year it's like, here's Bijon Robinson. And then, you know, one other year it's gonna be here's Adrian Peterson. There are these few names that are like, we've been hearing about all season, and the numbers are outstanding.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It's where he can come and work to make an immediate impact. Because I think he is a top 10 pick ... he's the number one pure player in this draft, regardless of position, if you're Cleveland at two I guess. But like, you start thinking about these teams as a top five, and it's like, this is not the greatest draft, top to bottom."

Ad

"Why not just say this is the year I was gonna take a running back, like the old school days where you would take a Marshall Faulk the top five…..I think this might be one of the shockers of the draft that he goes,” he added.

Ashton Jeanty - Source: Imagn

The 21-year-old RB had a terrific season in 2024, where he broke all the existing school records and etched his name as one of the best college RBs of all time. His 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns made him the season leader in the entire country. And thereby improving his chances of being a top pick of 2025.

Ad

Ashton Jeanty skips some of the drills at Pro Day

Almost all 32 NFL team representatives were at the Boise State Pro Day on Wednesday. Ashton Jeanty impressed the scouts with his flexibility, catching and rushing abilities. However, he refused to participate in the 40-yard dash and a couple of other drills, something that he did at the NFL Combine as well.

Jeanty seemed confident while speaking to the reporters at the event. Being a top RB in the draft class, he could go anywhere in the top 10. According to analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Jeanty could be picked sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. He can be used to relieve Geno Smith's workload and be a future starter for the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place