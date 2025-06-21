"This is a very offensive lineman friendly offense": CFB insider drops fair assessment of Billy Napier's strength heading into 2025

Billy Napier is looking to go all in with a formidable roster heading into the 2025 season. The Florida Gators have a stable team with all sides covered, including the offensive line, as veterans like Jake Slaughter and Austin Barber added more depth.

College Football analyst Cole Cubelic believes the Gators will be aggressive next season. They have the weapons and enough depth to take chances, and Napier will not budge from taking them.

Cubelic mentioned that players like Damieon George Jr. were potential targets for Nick Saban during his tenure at Alabama. His body size and agility give him an edge among his peers, something that Napier identified in the early stages of his recruitment.

“They're just going to be good," Cubelic said on Friday, via "Always College Football." "Sometimes it does take some figuring out. And Ken Isaia Harris was one of those guys who it maybe took a little bit of time to kind of figure that out.”

“I'll just say this. This doesn't mean it makes it easier. This is a very offensive lineman friendly offense, because you're getting guys going way far to the east and way far to the west, and you give them a lot of things to think about."

Cubelic added that he the aggressiveness will work wonders for Florida.

“Some of the passing game that's built off the run game that looks very similar, you can benefit from as well," Cubelic said. "And you stay aggressive, which is what I love. And I think that's the main reason Billy does a lot of what he does is it allows his group to stay aggressive consistently.”

Billy Napier will have DJ Lagway to start for the team in 2025

The Gators had a decent 2024 campaign, finishing 8-5 overall and 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play. However, Billy Napier will look to improve on it with DJ Lagway in the pocket. The quarterback has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders, and the expectations that come with a passionate fanbase.

While speaking to reporters in May, the coach mentioned that Lagway was doing great and that he was 100% healthy. Last season, he racked up 1,915 passing yards and scored 12 touchdowns with only nine interceptions. Many expect nothing less than a 10-win season from Florida this year.

