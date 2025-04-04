"This was a one-man band": Insider raves about Cam Skattebo's insane skillset that earned him NFL combine invitation

Cam Skattebo spent the past two seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils. The running back then declared for the upcoming NFL draft. Skattebo was invited to this year's NFL scouting combine, and there has been much discussion regarding his professional future in the league.
On Thursday's episode of "40s and Free Agents," analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Gregg Rosenthal and Maurice Jones-Drew discussed Skattebo as a draft prospect. They highlighted how he was the only invitee from his teammates for this year's scouting combine and heaped praise on his talents on the field.
"Do you know how many of Cam Skattebo's teammates got Combine invitation? Zero!" Jeremiah said. "This was a one-man band. They had one combine invitation, and it was him. And he almost bowled his way through the Texas Longhorns with a stacked roster."
"Well the other part is this too," Jones-Drew added. "He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He can run routes like a wide receiver. Everything that you want in a running back, Skattebo has."
"I agree," Rosenthal said. "Like the creativity, the vision, like he makes space. I think more than some of the guys that are ranked highly. I'm with MJD. I'm breaking the tie here. ... My point is that he is up there like MJD has him in his top four. He has him as a true Day 1 starter type of guy."
Last season, Cam Skattebo led the Sun Devils to an 11-3 campaign as a member of the Big 12. They lost the conference title game to Iowa State but qualified for the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Arizona State Sun Devils lost to the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl quarterfinal game. Skattebo recorded a total of 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing. He was also honored as a first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham showcases support for Cam Skattebo ahead of the draft
Despite his performance at the collegiate level, the running back's draft stock has been fluctuating. His 4.5-second 40-yard dash during a private workout did not help his case, as it further tanked his draft projection.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham just had one message for NFL teams regarding their interest in Cam Skattebo.
"I tell them you want to draft him," Dillingham said. "Simple as this is, do you want to play? No. He can do so many things that if you're a team that moves the guy around, if you're a team that relies on matchups and truly looks for matchups, he's a nightmare.
"I just tell them watch every single play. Dude plays with such a passion, such an aggressiveness, such great contact balance. His short-area quickness is elite. His vertical jump shows his power he has... When everything checks out... It's all the things that show... So I think people should judge him off his tape."
Cam Skattebo received a prospect grade of 6.16 after his combine performance. He is expected to begin his NFL journey as a backup with the potential to become a starter in the future. At the moment, experts project him to be a late third-round to early fourth-round pick in the draft.
The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.
