"This playcalling is legit horrific": Colorado fans want OC Pat Shurmur fired as offense struggles massively vs. Georgia Tech

When Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2023, he hired Pat Shurmur as the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive coordinator. Despite high expectations in year three, Shurmur's offense has struggled in its season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.After the first half, Coach Prime's team trailed 13-10 at home in Folsom Field, which led to fans questioning whether Pat Shurmur is the perfect fit to lead the offense.They shared their thoughts about how the offensive coordinator is on the hot seat and demanded his firing following a lackluster first half.&quot;On everything Deion needs to fire Pat Shurmur tonight. This playcalling is legit horrific,&quot; one tweeted.Ore Onile @OnileOreLINKOn everything Deion needs to fire Pat Shurmur tonight. This playcalling is legit horrificPhil V @javaman_philLINK@JakeDNVR Ridiculous play callingBadmonStevo @BadmonStevoLINKFire Pat Shurmur. I don’t care if we win tonite. These play calling just ain’t it. #coloradoTurbo Enjoyer @TurboFanboyLINKWe need to fire Pat ShurmurKaren Donaho @donaho73072LINK@DNVR_Buffs Fire Pat Shurmur The offense sucks AGAIN!Chosen One 👑 @KingJMASELINKPat shurmur gotta be firedShurmur is dealing with new players on offense, including starting quarterback, Kaidon Salter, who was brought in this offseason to compete with five-star freshman Julian Lewis for the QB1 job. Eventually, Coach Prime named the Liberty transfer as his son Shedeur Sanders' replacement.Salter gave the Buffs an early lead in the first quarter, finding DeKalon Taylor with an eight-yard TD pass to put his team on the scoreboard. However, Georgia Tech responded quickly, leaving fans debating about who would emerge as the winner of this showdown.