  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "This playcalling is legit horrific": Colorado fans want OC Pat Shurmur fired as offense struggles massively vs. Georgia Tech

"This playcalling is legit horrific": Colorado fans want OC Pat Shurmur fired as offense struggles massively vs. Georgia Tech

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 30, 2025 03:19 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona - Source: Imagn

When Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2023, he hired Pat Shurmur as the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive coordinator. Despite high expectations in year three, Shurmur's offense has struggled in its season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Ad

After the first half, Coach Prime's team trailed 13-10 at home in Folsom Field, which led to fans questioning whether Pat Shurmur is the perfect fit to lead the offense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They shared their thoughts about how the offensive coordinator is on the hot seat and demanded his firing following a lackluster first half.

"On everything Deion needs to fire Pat Shurmur tonight. This playcalling is legit horrific," one tweeted.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Shurmur is dealing with new players on offense, including starting quarterback, Kaidon Salter, who was brought in this offseason to compete with five-star freshman Julian Lewis for the QB1 job. Eventually, Coach Prime named the Liberty transfer as his son Shedeur Sanders' replacement.

Salter gave the Buffs an early lead in the first quarter, finding DeKalon Taylor with an eight-yard TD pass to put his team on the scoreboard. However, Georgia Tech responded quickly, leaving fans debating about who would emerge as the winner of this showdown.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications