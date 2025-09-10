"This is pretty rare": CFB insider reveals Florida HC Billy Napier's unique buyout clause amid firing rumors

Billy Napier's firing chants intensified after the Florida Gators went down against USF 18-16 in Week 2 of the college football season. It was a complete disaster for the Gators, especially with a rusty defense and QB DJ Lagway's inability to run the ball. Napier's woes worsened even more when Florida DT Brendan Bett was found spitting on a USF player with just two minutes left to finish the game.

The incident went viral within a couple of minutes and Bett was instantly ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. Above all, Florida was handed a 15-yard penalty, aiding USF to try a field goal to secure a two-point lead. Not to mention, Napier once again leads the pecking order of potential hot seat coaches.

Reacting to the whole scenario, college football insider Pete Thamel discussed how much Florida would owe its head coach if he gets fired. Thamel pointed out the special clause in Napier's contract that helps him take all the guaranteed buyout money, equivalent to $20 million.

“Interesting about Napier's buyout is there's no offset or mitigation, so he gets it all, which is pretty rare. Like even Lincoln Riley's $100 million contract. I think the buyouts are around $80 million now,” Thamel said to Rece Davis and Dan Wetzel on an ESPN podcast on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 5:56]

The analyst shared the instance of Chip Kelly and how coaches adjust their buyouts and teams manage to balance their salary cap.

“If he goes and becomes a $5 million a year NFL play caller or whatever like Chip did. He would get offset from the buyout. So you can make it more manageable. This (Billy Napier) is like $20 million, I believe $10 million in the first 30 days.

"I think it's $20.4 million, half of it in the first 30 days and then they have to just pay the rest. That's just a lot, that's a lot of money,” he added.

Billy Napier condemns Florida player's bizarre conduct in Week 2

After the game, Napier had a brief interaction with the reporters where he mentioned Bett's conduct towards USF OL Cole Skinner. Without revealing the team's decision to discipline Brett, he claimed that Napier would be issuing an apology.

Regardless of the result, Brett shouldn't have treated his opponent that way and tainted the cultural standards at Florida.

“I think that the kid is remorseful. I think he feels as if he let the team down. I do think he has, in general, been out of character for him. He made a mistake, and he compromised the team. He made a selfish decision. He misrepresented our fans, our alumni, and the university,” Napier said on Monday (Sept 8) after the game.

The Gators will next play LSU this weekend. It will be a clash of a veteran QB and a young quarterback trying to finish strong in the SEC leaderboard. For Napier, it is essential to win back-to-back games in the coming weekends as the schedule gets tougher for Florida deep into the season.

