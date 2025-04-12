"This is a priority for New England Patriots": Insider makes unique prediction for Penn State DE Abdul Carter

Penn State DE Abdul Carter is one of the most talked about prospects this offseason after he decided to skip the NFL combine workouts and pro day. He was struggling with a stress reaction in his right foot and a shoulder injury he incurred last season during the playoffs.

He was under the radar at the combine when the officials diagnosed the stress reaction and predicted surgery. This raised many eyebrows since he was viewed as a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

This week, at the NFL combine rechecks, the Penn State DE was given a green light and declared medically fit. His agent - Drew Rosenhaus - stated that Carter no longer needs surgery and will be fully fit for the 2025 NFL season. This has stirred new rumors about his potential destination.

Per NFL insider Judy Battista, the 21-year-old could be a likely target for the New England Patriots at No. 4. He appears to check all the boxes and this could be a significant addition to Mike Vrabel’s team.

“This is at least the second time he has spent time with Giants brass, Abdul Carter. To me, the really interesting thing is an upcoming visit with the New England Patriots. I have to believe if Abdul Carter is still on the board when the New England Patriots pick fourth overall, they will race to turn in that card because this is a team that really could use an edge rusher like Abdul Carter,” Battista said to co host Tom Pelissero on The Insiders on Thursday. [Timestamp - 7:57]

Penn State DE Abdul Carter at the NFL combine. (Credits: IMAGN)

“For the Patriots, it would be filling a significant need. They only had 28 sacks last year. That was fewest in the NFL. They were near the bottom of the league in pressure rate. So this is a priority for the New England patriots."

“The problem for the patriots, that would mean that the Titans, Browns, Giants would all pass on Abdul Carter. And coming into the draft season, it was acknowledged that Abdul Carter could be the top player overall in this class. It's hard to imagine he gets to number four,” she added.

Abdul Carter could make the Titans if they pass on Cam Ward

The current scenario seems like Brian Callahan has finalized his No. 1 overall pick for Miami QB Cam Ward. However - per expert NFL mock drafts - Abdul Carter could still be a potential target for the Tennessee Titans.

What he brings to the table is an excellent balance to any team's defensive scheme, and prospects like Carter don't come very often. Last season, he racked up 43 solos and 12 sacks while leading Penn State to a 13-3 record.

If the Titans pass on Abdul Carter, the Giants and the Browns could pounce on him; however, other players like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders pose tough competition in this year's draft class.

