“This is a pro organization” - Deion Sanders’ son Shilo makes case for Colorado amid transfer portal controversy

Deion Sanders' sons Shedeur and Shilo are the faces of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. The squad is preparing for the 2024 season after taking the hit of losing players to the transfer portal in the last few days. Amid some backlash from the fans, the QB and his brother made a case for the Colorado football program.

As many as 14 players have left the organization since the transfer portal opened. Additionally, Coach Prime has been embroiled in a recruitment controversy that doesn't seem to be dying down soon. Shedeur and Shilo took it upon themselves to highlight all things good about Boulder.

“The stage, the culture, this is like a pro organization. All the coaches are pro Hall of Famers,” Shilo Sanders gave a reason in the press conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The receivers know we throwing the ball so no doubt you are gonna catch a lot of footballs,” Shedeur added to the point.

Shilo also said that if a player was good, they would get a chance to showcase their talent. He added that the squad is always aware of what goes on behind the scenes.

The Buffaloes would need to recruit well to get something out of the upcoming season. To make matters worse, it has been alleged that Coach Prime does not believe in making the trip to a recruit’s home, according to a USA Today report.

Deion Sanders has already addressed the matter, having revealed that recruits come to Boulder instead. This has given rise to backlash from fans.

Tyreek Hill comes to Deion Sanders' defense

The Buffaloes were labeled as an ‘unserious' program by Geoff Schwartz. The former Carolina Panthers OL said this in response to Shedeur and Shilo Sanders' post encouraging recruitment.

NFL star Tyreek Hill jumped to Colorado's defense on the matter. According to him, Colorado does not follow the rules set by other ‘boring programs’.

Expand Tweet

How Colorado run their affairs may be up for debate, but it cannot be denied that things have certainly improved since Deion Sanders took over. The challenge is bigger in 2024 as they will be playing in the Big 12, which is a much tougher conference.

Will they be able to pull through in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : WSill Colorado improve in Deion Sanders' second season? Yes No 2 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback