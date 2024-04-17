Tyreek Hill defends Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes as ex-NFL OL questions team's strategy 

The Colorado Buffaloes finished 4-8 in their first season with Deion Sanders as coach. They started the year with three straight wins but won only one game out of the remaining nine. Nevertheless, it was a successful year for the Buffaloes. as they improved from a 1-11 record the previous year.

With quarterback Shedeur Sanders staying in college for another year, the Buffaloes will look to have a better season. Recently Deion Sanders' other son Shilo Sanders posted a story on Instagram where he asked the athletes transferring from various colleges to reach out to him and his brother.

The post was criticized by former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, as he labeled the Colorado Buffaloes as an 'unserious program'.

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill jumped in to defend Deion Sanders' son and team, claiming that they are doing the right thing. He said:

"How is it unserious? They just don’t follow rules like these other boring programs"

Many have questioned how the Buffaloes have operated since Sanders' arrival, but there's little doubt that the Pro Football Hall of Famer has improved the program.

Last year, fans all over the country tuned in to see them play, as they started the season strong. Like Hill, many other NFL players have also defended Sanders regularly, as they love how Coach Prime has brought a new culture in Colorado.

This year's tale could become even better with Deion Sanders having a better team to coach. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are slated to declare for the draft next year, and many anticipate them to have big seasons to cement their status as top draft picks.

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders will be under pressure to deliver

Oregon State v Colorado

As mentioned above, the Buffaloes finished last season with a 4-8 record. The only way Deion Sanders can shut the critics is by winning games on the football field.

Last year, Sanders said that the team they had in his first year was going to be the worst one, as they would continue to get better players in the coming years. As a result, they could surprise many this year.

All eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders who could be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In his first year at Colorado, he threw for 3230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 11 games.

With a better offensive line to protect him, Sanders could win the Heisman Trophy as well. That would be the best possible response to all the naysayers doubting the methods used by the team to get better.

