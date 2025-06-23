"This is a run that we have not seen before" - CFB insider makes feelings known on Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame recruiting spree

Marcus Freeman's 2026 class landed elite recruits such as Gregory Patrick and Javian Osborne, among others. On Friday, the Irish notched up from No. 6 to No. 3 in terms of class ranking as Notre Dame raked in commitments from Khary Adams and Joey O'Brien.

Insider Mike Singer, who has been covering the Fighting Irish for the last six years, thinks that the Irish have come a long way in terms of landing top recruits on their 2026 roster. Freeman's present recruiting spree is the best he has seen over the years.

"They're getting all their targets, Josh," Singers said in an interview with On3's Josh Newberg. "This is a run for Notre Dame that we have not seen before ... Notre Dame is pretty much getting all of their top targets right now.

"It's not like the developmental guys; we'll land a few top 100 players, that's about it. Notre Dame is really racking it up right now. The national championship appearance is kind of showing proof is in the pudding. With Marcus Freeman, there's no more, 'Hey, this is what we're going tobe in a couple of years.' Its,'This is what we are right now.'"

Many elite recruits decommitted or flipped; therefore, the Class of 2025 missed out. Notre Dame's Class of 2026 currently has 20 commitments, including Edge Rodney Dunham, quarterback Noah Grubbs, linebacker Thomas David Jr., interior offensive lineman Tyler Merrill, and others.

Moreover, the Irish coaching staff has ramped up their efforts targeting Class of 2027 and 2028 recruits as well. On June 6, Notre Dame's Irish Invasion Camp, Marcus Freeman & Co., hosted around 100 prospects from the aforementioned classes. A handful of the recruits already held Notre Dame scholarship offers.

With the onset of July, a recruiting dead period will follow, which means that no face-to-face contact is allowed between college coaches and high school recruits.

Marcus Freeman brags about Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman is proud of his program and believes that the goal is not just to clinch championships and rake in accolades, but it's also about being better human beings.

"I think every program has a level that they call their full potential, right and how do we chase that, no matter victory, defeat, what the outcome of the last game was, we're continuously changing, chasing that improvement to reach our full potential," Freeman said on "The Joel Klatt Show" on Monday.

"I think we have the highest graduation rate right now in college football.”

Freeman claimed that Notre Dame holds the highest graduation rate across the nation. Although the program has not clinched a single championship since 1988, this culture of celebrating athletes' full potential is what he deems important.

