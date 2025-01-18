"This is so sad WTF": Fans baffled by Deion Sanders' bodyguard checking potential death threat mails wearing gloves

College football fans were left baffled by the idea of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders receiving potential death threats and being in harm's way. In the latest season of 'Coach Prime' that is streaming on Amazon Prime, his bodyguard talked about the situation while going through potential death threat mails.

In the series, we see Deion Sanders' bodyguard handling his mail while wearing nitrile gloves. He also runs them through a machine to scan them for hazardous materials that may potentially cause harm to Coach Prime.

One fan stated that it was a depressing state of affairs to know that Deion Sanders' life may be in danger.

"This is so sad WTF"

Another fan felt that these threats to the Colorado head coach were racially motivated.

"Now somebody explain to me what reason would Coach Prime would be receiving death threats that arent racially motivated."

"All this because a black made the decision to be great @DeionSanders we love you big brother," one fan showcased support for Coach Prime.

"Sad.. pathetic weak people who are insecure and jealous of the success of others. No one deserves to be threatened by anyone else for no reason. If you don't like someone, just ignore them...it takes actual effort to go through the actions of sending someone a threatening package...and for what reason? Some people are just despicable," another fan stated.

"Pure insanity," one fan was shocked.

"Praying for you and your safety," One fan wrote.

Deion Sanders's bodyguard talks about his responsibility of keeping him safe amid potential danger

Deion Sanders' bodyguard explained that last year in September, he received a 'threat' that two individuals were planning on assaulting him apart from the several others he faced throughout the year. Thus, the bodyguard known as Michael Rhodes has to ensure that Coach Prime is safe at all times.

" I have to keep my head on a swivel. I have to keep my eyes open. I really have to watch the crowd, pay attention to everybody's body language, facial expressions, hands because everybody doesn't love Coach....Will all of the death threats, I don't know who is who. I've got one job, and that's to make sure that Coach is good, to make sure he's safe, so he can go out and coach the team to victory."

Rhodes also clarified that if he finds any death threats in the mail, then he forwards it to the FBI and CUPD. He ensures that Deion Sanders can do his work and coach his team on the field without any stress.

