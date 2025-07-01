"This sounds bitter": CFB fans have wild reaction to Sun Belt Commish Keith Gill's public statement over Texas State's exit

Fans reacted to the Sun Belt announcing the exit of Texas State from the conference on Monday. The Bobcats notified the conference that they're expecting an offer from the Pac-12 last week, and the deal has concluded, with the school set to join in 2026.
Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill appreciated the contribution of the Bobcats in the league since its arrival in 2013 and expressed confidence in the league's future despite losing a member in the new wave of expansion.
“With Texas State’s recent announcement of its planned departure from the Sun Belt Conference, I want to personally take a moment to thank the Bobcat staff for their collaboration and leadership through a transformative era in college athletics from the COVID-19 pandemic to name, image and likeness to the most recent round of realignment," Gill said.
"I will continue to update our stakeholders on developments whenever possible as we work to ensure the sustained rise of the Sun Belt Conference—a collection of like-minded, regional rivals with winning football traditions, passionate fanbases and enduring commitments to excellence in all sports."
There have been a lot of reactions to the Sun Belt commissioner's statement on the exit of Texas State. Despite the confidence he showcased, he believes the conference is now on the brink of turmoil following the exit of the Bobcats. Here's a look at some fan reactions:
"This sounds bitter, mostly trying to justify why the Sun Belt is the premier G5 and not even a proper thank you," one tweeted.
Other fans suggested the team the Sun Belt should add:
The Pac-12 welcomes Texas State
While the Sun Belt bade farewell to Texas State ahead of its impending 2026 exit, Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould welcomed the university. The Bobcats became the conference's ninth member in its ongoing rebuild, and the eighth football-playing member.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12," Gould said. "It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today's landscape with student-athletes in mind.
“Under great leadership from Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Don Coryell and excellent head coaches, Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially.”
The Bobcats' $5 million exit fee is said to have been approved by the Sun Belt, marking the finalization of their exit. The arrival of the university makes the Pac-12 eligible to start competing in college football by 2026 after two years of absence following the 2023 implosion.
