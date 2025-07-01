"This sounds bitter": CFB fans have wild reaction to Sun Belt Commish Keith Gill's public statement over Texas State's exit

Fans reacted to the Sun Belt announcing the exit of Texas State from the conference on Monday. The Bobcats notified the conference that they're expecting an offer from the Pac-12 last week, and the deal has concluded, with the school set to join in 2026.

Ad

Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill appreciated the contribution of the Bobcats in the league since its arrival in 2013 and expressed confidence in the league's future despite losing a member in the new wave of expansion.

“With Texas State’s recent announcement of its planned departure from the Sun Belt Conference, I want to personally take a moment to thank the Bobcat staff for their collaboration and leadership through a transformative era in college athletics from the COVID-19 pandemic to name, image and likeness to the most recent round of realignment," Gill said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I will continue to update our stakeholders on developments whenever possible as we work to ensure the sustained rise of the Sun Belt Conference—a collection of like-minded, regional rivals with winning football traditions, passionate fanbases and enduring commitments to excellence in all sports."

Expand Tweet

Ad

There have been a lot of reactions to the Sun Belt commissioner's statement on the exit of Texas State. Despite the confidence he showcased, he believes the conference is now on the brink of turmoil following the exit of the Bobcats. Here's a look at some fan reactions:

"This sounds bitter, mostly trying to justify why the Sun Belt is the premier G5 and not even a proper thank you," one tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans suggested the team the Sun Belt should add:

APP STATE SPORTS NEWS AND FACTS @AppPredictions LINK Have you heard anything about ECU I've been hearing from a source that all three could be added but it's just speculation rn

Ad

Georgia Southern Guy @GaSouthernGuy LINK If the Sun Belt has to pick someone now, WKU is the strongest choice with winning traditions. Some adjustment would be needed in divisions.

Ad

Boyd Linhart @BoydLinhart LINK If we get WKU, we need to get MTSU

Ad

Nick Popejoy @NickPopejoy LINK Why add anyone at the moment!

Ad

The Pac-12 welcomes Texas State

While the Sun Belt bade farewell to Texas State ahead of its impending 2026 exit, Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould welcomed the university. The Bobcats became the conference's ninth member in its ongoing rebuild, and the eighth football-playing member.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12," Gould said. "It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today's landscape with student-athletes in mind.

Ad

“Under great leadership from Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Don Coryell and excellent head coaches, Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially.”

The Bobcats' $5 million exit fee is said to have been approved by the Sun Belt, marking the finalization of their exit. The arrival of the university makes the Pac-12 eligible to start competing in college football by 2026 after two years of absence following the 2023 implosion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More