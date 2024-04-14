"This was a special day": Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer on his first Spring game for Crimson Tide ahead of 2024 season

Kalen DeBoer stepped into Bryant-Denny Stadium as the leader of the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. It was the 2024 A-Day game, marking DeBoer's debut as head coach and a new chapter for the program after Nick Saban's 17-year reign.

The two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year arrived in Tuscaloosa with a reputation for success. DeBoer acknowledged the difference in atmosphere, but highlighted the common thread which is the love for the game that unites players across all levels.

“We were just shy of that there,” DeBoer joked after Saturday’s scrimmage. “But the cool thing is, football is football, and what you see at all the places you’re at are guys that love to get out there and they’re excited about their opportunity to go out and make plays and play the game they love. But this was a special day, special day.”

The energy from the stands was undeniable. While not quite reaching Saban's record-breaking 2007 A-Day crowd (92,318), the 72,358 fans in attendance was a significant turnout. Notably, this surpassed the capacity of DeBoer's previous home stadium at Washington.

Coach DeBoer shared that he made sure to enjoy the day and remind the players to enjoy it too.

“For a lot of these guys, this is their first spring game, as well, their first A-Day. A lot of freshmen and some transfers. I made sure that they relished this day. When you say those things, you do it yourself, as well.”

Now, this spring practice was the final practice for Alabama and the team’s focus will be on the 15-day transfer portal window. The portal will open on Tuesday.

Kalen DeBoer chooses not to change the entrance anthem

Kalen DeBoer has shown a keen understanding of respecting tradition. A key example is the team's entrance anthem. For years, fans have been introduced by the electrifying chords of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" when the Crimson Tide takes the field on game days.

This was established during the Nick Saban era, and appears here to stay now. Despite experimenting with various music choices throughout spring practices, DeBoer has opted to keep "Thunderstruck" as the official entrance anthem.

"That's worked a lot. That's worked over the years. So, no need to change that," Kalen DeBoer said.