"This starting to get ridiculous": Paul Finebaum shares clear stance on Brian Kelly's future at LSU

Paul Finebaum shut down fan speculation that LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly is in jeopardy of losing his job. On Tuesday, he appeared on "The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell" during SEC Media Day.

Ad

PicKell asked what fan opinion Finebaum disagrees with, and the ESPN commentator took issue with Kelly being considered to be on the hot seat.

"I've been asked repeated times about Brian Kelly being on the hot seat, and I understand the question," Finebaum said (Timestamp: 2:41). "I actually said on one of the ESPN shows yesterday, I said 'I think this is starting to get ridiculous putting people on the hot seat.'"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Finebaum noted that he feels he contributed to the hot seat discourse during his work as a columnist in the 80s.

"You'd have to do three or four columns a week, and you walk in early July and go, 'Okay, who's on the hot seat,' and now it's just got a life of its own," Finebaum said (Timestamp: 3:04).

Ad

The ESPN commentator added he was recently asked if Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was on the hot seat, to which he called the question "insane."

Kelly hopes to help LSU secure the national championship in his fourth year as coach. Last year, the Tigers finished with a 9-4 record and qualified for a bowl game. He led the team to a 44-31 win against the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.

Ad

Former Tigers quarterback Matt Flynn has also called the 2025 season a "put-up or shut-up year" for Kelly to win a national championship, pointing out the talent of LSU's defense and coaching staff.

Key LSU Tigers players to look out for in the 2025 season pursuit of the national championship

Brian Kelly has several key players returning for the 2025 season to aid in the LSU Tigers' chance of winning a national championship, including Garrett Nussmeier. The quarterback decided not to declare for the 2025 NFL draft to finish his senior year in college football.

Ad

Last year, Nussmeier ranked fifth in the nation in passing yards with 337 completions for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He aims to help the team win a national championship, which will increase his odds of becoming the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Running back Caden Durham returned for his sophomore year. He led the team in rushing yards with 140 carries for 753 yards and six touchdowns. His performance may help relieve pressure from Nussmeier by gaining yards and putting the Tigers in a position to score.

Ad

Another player that could be essential to the Tigers this upcoming season is linebacker Whit Weeks. He played an important role in Kelly's defense last year with 120 total tackles (61 solo), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception as a sophomore.

LSU will kick off the 2025 season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.