"This team went undefeated": Amid lingering CFP controversy, OJ Simpson drops his verdict on ACC powerhouse's exclusion

The College Football Playoff controversy has hit the college landscape hard, with even legendary OJ Simpson talking about the contentious exclusion of Florida State. The CFP selection committee's preference for a one-loss Alabama team over the undefeated Seminoles has ignited a debate over the committee's decision-making.

As controversy rages on, OJ Simpson's unexpected stance on the College Football Playoff teams adds a different dimension to those who think that the Seminoles being snubbed from the playoffs was a bad judgment by the committee.

OJ Simpson weighs in on CFP controversy

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer OJ Simpson has aligned with the CFP selection committee's decision. Simpson posted a candid video on X saying:

"Well, college made their choices pretty much the way I thought. I knew Michigan and Washington would be in. I thought Texas was a cinch to be in. It would have been hard to put – as great as Georgia has been over the past few years – it would have been hard to put them in front of Alabama, who just beat them.

“This team went undefeated in their conference, and I’m sure the only reason Florida State didn’t get in is that they lost their quarterback [Jordan Travis]. I think they got it right!"

Florida State University athletics director Michael Alford hit back at the CFP committee's decision with dismay and said:

"Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the committee's own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion.

"My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better."

OJ Simpson acknowledges that the Southeastern Conference is much tougher than the Atlantic Coast Conference. However, the former USC running back also pointed out that the ACC has a 6-4 record over the SEC this year:

"I had another guy telling me, 'Well, the SEC is way tougher than the ACC.' Normally, that's right. But you do know this year, the ACC had a 6-4 record against them. Couldn't argue that. This team went undefeated in that conference."

With the CFP committee’s final decision, the spotlight now shifts to the teams chosen for the semifinals – Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies, Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide.