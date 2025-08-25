"This is truly absurd": CFB fans stunned as new details emerge on Shedeur Sanders' struggles as Coach Prime's son's spot with Browns remains uncertain

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled in the team's preseason finale against the LA Rams on Saturday. The QB completed three of six passes for 14 yards and lost a total of 41 yards, while being sacked five times before being pulled out with just two minutes remaining in the contest. However, a day later, the Browns announced that four of the five offensive linemen who were protecting Sanders in the game against the Rams were cut from the roster. Fans followed up with some wild reactions to Cleveland's roster cuts, with theories suggesting that Coach Prime's son was set up to fail. &quot;This is truly absurd….. the Browns are really trying to Break Sheduer,&quot; one tweeted. HumbleBeing @HumbleW42315015LINK@NFL_DovKleiman This is truly absurd….. the Browns are really trying to Break Sheduer&quot;NFL is most rigged corrupt sport,&quot; another added. &quot;Sure as hell wasn’t setup for success,&quot; a third commented. Here are a few more reactions. &quot;Clearly a set-up,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Shedeur didn’t stand a chance That O-line shakeup was brutal,&quot; another added. &quot;It’s a conspiracy man,&quot; a user tweeted. Shedeur was coached by his father, Deion Sanders, for his entire collegiate career. The QB played two years at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023. In his final year at Colorado, Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award. His No. 2 Buffs jersey was also retired by the program.Shedeur Sanders is expected to make Cleveland Browns' 53-man rosterNFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: ImagnAmid the uncertainty around Shedeur Sanders' future, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the QB will be part of the Browns' 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season. The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was the second QB they selected, after taking Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick. Cleveland has also announced that Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season, which means Sanders will have to fight for one of the backup spots.