"This is truly absurd": CFB fans stunned as new details emerge on Shedeur Sanders' struggles as Coach Prime's son's spot with Browns remains uncertain

By Arnold
Modified Aug 25, 2025 15:53 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled in the team's preseason finale against the LA Rams on Saturday. The QB completed three of six passes for 14 yards and lost a total of 41 yards, while being sacked five times before being pulled out with just two minutes remaining in the contest.

However, a day later, the Browns announced that four of the five offensive linemen who were protecting Sanders in the game against the Rams were cut from the roster. Fans followed up with some wild reactions to Cleveland's roster cuts, with theories suggesting that Coach Prime's son was set up to fail.

"This is truly absurd….. the Browns are really trying to Break Sheduer," one tweeted.
"NFL is most rigged corrupt sport," another added.
"Sure as hell wasn’t setup for success," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Clearly a set-up," one wrote.
"Shedeur didn’t stand a chance That O-line shakeup was brutal," another added.
"It’s a conspiracy man," a user tweeted.

Shedeur was coached by his father, Deion Sanders, for his entire collegiate career. The QB played two years at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado in 2023.

In his final year at Colorado, Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award. His No. 2 Buffs jersey was also retired by the program.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to make Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Amid the uncertainty around Shedeur Sanders' future, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the QB will be part of the Browns' 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season.

The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's NFL draft. He was the second QB they selected, after taking Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick.

Cleveland has also announced that Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season, which means Sanders will have to fight for one of the backup spots.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
