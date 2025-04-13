"This is a unicorn": Insider makes his thoughts clear on Travis Hunter to Cleveland Browns rumors

Travia Hunter, being a hot prospect in the 2025 NFL draft, seems to be drawing interest from the Cleveland Browns. Earlier, it was projected that he could go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, but the spot is almost locked up by Miami QB Cam Ward.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Hunter could be a great value addition to Kevin Stefanski and the team. He brings stability to both the offensive and defensive schemes, something that the Browns would need in 2025.

The Browns have now rectified its QB woes with the signing of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for one season. Hunter's availability could give more strength to their offensive scheme and potentially build a roster around these players.

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

When asked whether Hunter would be allowed to play on both sides of the ball, Rapoport mentioned that he needs to be given that opportunity since he has shown confidence in managing the workload.

“If he goes to Cleveland Browns at two, which is certainly in the realm of possibility, will start out as a receiver, someone they believe is incredibly talented," Rapoport said to Tom Pelissero on Friday's episode of The Insiders [Timestamp - 11:15]. "He is incredibly talented, and he hasn't exactly focused on receivers that much. So whatever you're seeing on the field is a lot just based on his raw ability.

"Imagine if you got the kind of coaching, you would get as a full-time receiver, that's at least how teams who view him as a receiver feel, and then he would potentially sprinkle in at the corner."

The insider continued on the position Hunter could excel in:

"But there are several other teams, teams who pick high, who view him as a corner first and, you know, we use the term shutdown corner. That's not really the kind of player that Travis Hunter would be. He's more of an instinctual, maybe, someone who would excel in the zone.

“Then he could come and play receiver, maybe in the red zone…..This is a unicorn. A lot of teams love him but just don't know how it's gonna play out."

Travis Hunter could also become a major addition for the Giants

If the Browns pass on Hunter in pursuit of a QB, the Giants at No. 3 could be next in line to secure the two-way star. Brian Daboll has almost settled the QB issues with veteran stars Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Adding Hunter to the offense or defense will help the franchise to aim big and contend for a playoff spot. Their long-standing woes around frequent turnovers, especially after Daniel Jones’ departure will come to an end.

With just two weeks to the 2025 NFL draft, Hunter's stock seems to be getting extremely volatile.

