"This is the worst-kept secret" - Colin Cowherd claims Nick Saban and Arch Manning are headed to $5,150,000,000 AFC team in 2026

Nick Saban has been rumored to return to coaching, sparking speculation about whether the seven-time national champion will remain retired. The former Alabama coach stepped down from his post in January 2024 and is now part of the ESPN College GameDay crew.However, analyst Colin Cowherd believes that Saban could return to coaching in 2026 with the Cleveland Browns, who are worth $5.15 billion according to Forbes. He also suggested that Saban could work in the NFL with Texas quarterback Arch Manning.&quot;Saban is incredibly close to not only Jimmy Haslam, but the Manning family as well,&quot; Cowherd said in an episode of his &quot;The Herd&quot; show on Wednesday. &quot;If he could land a top quarterback, like Jim Harbaugh going to the Chargers for Justin Herbert, he would take a phone call for the NFL. There are two teams guaranteed to be awful this year, Cleveland and the Saints. Nick Saban has coached in Cleveland with the Browns under the (Bill) Belichick staff, and he coached at LSU.&quot;&quot;This is the worst-kept secret in the South,&quot; The Herd posted.Notably, Saban coached as the Browns' defensive coordinator from 1991 to 1994. He was also the head coach for the Miami Dolphins for just under two seasons.Although Saban is a seven-time national champion, he could look to make a lasting impression in the NFL.Meanwhile, Manning is set to get the starting QB role for the Longhorns in the 2025 season.Nick Saban's daughter offers update on rumors of ex-Alabama coach potentially returning to coachingFormer Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: ImagnLast week, Nick Saban's daughter Kristen offered an update on her Instagram story regarding the rumors surrounding the seven-time national championship-winning coach.Kristen confirmed that Saban plans to stay retired.&quot;Apparently some of yall feel trolled by my last story of nick’s walkout…he’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you 😂 you had your time,&quot; Kristen wrote on her Instagram story.Saban compiled a 292–71–1 collegiate record at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama. He also posted a 15–17 record in the NFL with the Dolphins.