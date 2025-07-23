  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "This is the worst-kept secret" - Colin Cowherd claims Nick Saban and Arch Manning are headed to $5,150,000,000 AFC team in 2026

"This is the worst-kept secret" - Colin Cowherd claims Nick Saban and Arch Manning are headed to $5,150,000,000 AFC team in 2026

By Arnold
Published Jul 23, 2025 21:09 GMT
Colin Cowherd claims Nick Saban and Arch Manning are headed to $5,150,000,000 AFC team in 2026 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Colin Cowherd claims Nick Saban and Arch Manning are headed to $5,150,000,000 AFC team in 2026 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Nick Saban has been rumored to return to coaching, sparking speculation about whether the seven-time national champion will remain retired. The former Alabama coach stepped down from his post in January 2024 and is now part of the ESPN College GameDay crew.

Ad

However, analyst Colin Cowherd believes that Saban could return to coaching in 2026 with the Cleveland Browns, who are worth $5.15 billion according to Forbes. He also suggested that Saban could work in the NFL with Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

"Saban is incredibly close to not only Jimmy Haslam, but the Manning family as well," Cowherd said in an episode of his "The Herd" show on Wednesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If he could land a top quarterback, like Jim Harbaugh going to the Chargers for Justin Herbert, he would take a phone call for the NFL. There are two teams guaranteed to be awful this year, Cleveland and the Saints. Nick Saban has coached in Cleveland with the Browns under the (Bill) Belichick staff, and he coached at LSU."
Ad
Ad
"This is the worst-kept secret in the South," The Herd posted.

Notably, Saban coached as the Browns' defensive coordinator from 1991 to 1994. He was also the head coach for the Miami Dolphins for just under two seasons.

Although Saban is a seven-time national champion, he could look to make a lasting impression in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Manning is set to get the starting QB role for the Longhorns in the 2025 season.

Ad

Nick Saban's daughter offers update on rumors of ex-Alabama coach potentially returning to coaching

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: Imagn
Former Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: Imagn

Last week, Nick Saban's daughter Kristen offered an update on her Instagram story regarding the rumors surrounding the seven-time national championship-winning coach.

Ad

Kristen confirmed that Saban plans to stay retired.

"Apparently some of yall feel trolled by my last story of nick’s walkout…he’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you 😂 you had your time," Kristen wrote on her Instagram story.

Saban compiled a 292–71–1 collegiate record at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama. He also posted a 15–17 record in the NFL with the Dolphins.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications