“Those dudes could hit”: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard shares after-effects of the CFP natty loss

Riley Leonard had a hard time during the national championship game. Despite an opening drive in which he scored a rushing touchdown to put Notre Dame up 7-0, what followed was domination by Ohio State.

The game ended 34-23 in favor of the Buckeyes.

Riley Leonard was sacked two times and the Buckeyes defense recorded seven tackles for a loss. The hard manner in which Ohio State plays football seems to have stuck in his mind, with Leonard saying the following about the state of his body after the national championship game and ahead of the Senior Bowl:

"I’m still feeling it. Those dudes could hit. I took a lot of them. But it’s good to be out here. I woke up this morning still a little sore. But shoot, everything goes away as soon as you step onto the field. It’s good to be back. The weather is a whole lot warmer than it is in South Bend, so it’s like a vacation for me coming home. To be able to work with the best in the country, what more could you ask for?”

Riley Leonard reflects on his college career and on the possibility of becoming an NFL player

Concerning his future, he seems to be taking it one step at a time. Just trying to get as much time on the turf as possible:

“Everybody talks about the long season in the NFL and the longer season in college, playing 16 games this year for me, but sign me up. I want to play as many games as possible. What am I going to do in the offseason? I’m just trying to play ball. As many games as possible. That’s why I’m here this week. I’m playing. If you give me a chance to play football, I’m going to play it.”

He also spoke about his college career with Duke and Notre Dame, and the adversities he had to face. He feels confident he's currently the best version of himself.

"I had to do a lot of adapting. Went through a lot of adversity, as well, going from 3-9 my freshman year, to 9-4 and getting injured and having three offseason surgeries. A really shaky start to the season this year, which goes without saying, getting thrown in the ocean. I’ve been through a lot and overcame all of that. I think I’m at my best version of myself right now. I’m more confident than I’ve ever been."

Leonard isn't expected to be a high draft pick, but in a class severely lacking at the quarterback position, he's expected to be a day three pick between rounds four and five.

